Fort Sill welcomes new garrison commander

FORT SILL, Okla. (July 12, 2022) Fort Sill welcomed a new garrison commander Friday, July 8, 2022, during a ceremony on the Old Post Quadrangle.



Col. James H. B. Peay IV took over duties as the United States Army Garrison Fort Sill commander from Col. Rhett Taylor. Taylor who entered the position in 2020, at the height of the pandemic, will move to Illinois where he will assume duties as the Illinois Joint Force Headquarters Inspector General.



Vincent E. Grewatz, director of training, U.S. Army Installation Command, traveled from Fort Leavenworth, Kansas to officiate the ceremony. He took a moment to recognize the contrast between Friday’s ceremony and the ceremony only two years ago when Taylor took command of the garrison. At that time, large gatherings, even for change of command ceremonies were restricted due to the pandemic.



“I'm absolutely delighted to have passed the colors this morning to Jim Peay from Rhett Taylor and to serve as the official to officiate the ceremony,” said Grewatz. “It's my absolute honor to serve in this capacity and, and to actually be with you in person.”



After highlighting some of Taylor’s major accomplishments as garrison commander including his team’s response to flooding and winter storm Uri, Grewatz welcomed Peay to the community.



“(Peay), nothing you've ever done in your accomplished career has fully prepared you for the job that you're about to undertake,” Grewatz said. “So, hold fast to the tactical, operational and strategic skills that you've honed over your career in service to our nation because one day you're going to need them again, but for today, welcome.”



Peay graduated from the Virginia Military Institute in May 1998 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil and Environmental Engineering and was commissioned into the Army as a Second Lieutenant in the Field Artillery. He was selected for command of 4th Battalion, 319th Airborne Field Artillery Regiment, 173rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), permanently stationed in Europe. After command, Peay attended the Army War College, and was then assigned to the Joint Staff, J36 - Nuclear and Homeland Defense Operations, as an assistant deputy director of Operations and a Presidential Strike adviser.



In his closing statement, Peay applauded the Lawton community and the soldiers and civilians of the Fort Sill garrison.



“I'm constantly and continuously impressed with the level of professionalism and expertise that resides here in around this historic fort,” Peay said. “It's no wonder why people in the Army talk about what amazing care and support Soldiers and their families receive here in Oklahoma and it is no doubt due to these amazing professionals that serve this garrison in one way or another.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.12.2022 Date Posted: 07.12.2022 13:44 Story ID: 424807 Location: FORT SILL, OK, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort Sill welcomes new garrison commander, by Christopher Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.