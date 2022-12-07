Saint Barbara recipient honored for decades of work at Yuma Proving Ground

Photo By Ana Henderson | What was supposed to be a regular workday for Curtis Webb, a weapons simulation...... read more read more Photo By Ana Henderson | What was supposed to be a regular workday for Curtis Webb, a weapons simulation armament group manager at U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground, quickly changed on July 12 when he was inducted in the Honorable Order of Saint Barbara. Retired Army Lt. Gen. Kenneth Hunzeker presented the distinguished honor, and recognized Webb’s impact on artillery systems still fielded to date. see less | View Image Page

What was supposed to be a regular workday for Curtis Webb, a weapons simulation armament group manager at U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground (YPG), quickly changed on July 12.



Webb was asked to gather with senior leadership and crew leads to honor his more than 40 years of artillery service with induction in the Honorable Order of Saint Barbara.



The Order of Saint Barbara is an honor society for those associated with artillery in the United States Army and Marine Corps.



“Unbelievable, no words, it was the furthest thing from my mind when I woke up this morning,” Webb said in surprise. “It is really quite an honor. If you are in the business, you know what this means: it thrills me to no end that these folks showed they appreciate my work.”



Retired Army Lt. Gen. Kenneth Hunzeker presented the distinguished honor, and recognized Webb’s impact on artillery systems still fielded to date.



“When I think of what Curtis has done, I think about quiet competence: you always look for the person behind the scenes to just make stuff happen,” Hunzeker said. “As I read through the accomplishments, the ingenuity that you have shown with the rounds, the weapons, and the chambers you have put together is incredible. We wouldn’t be where we are if it wasn’t for what you have done here on the ground.”



Webb has been a part of the YPG family since 1981. He has worked with conditioning chambers, ammo supply, ammo recovery, artillery, and aircraft weapons.



Having requested his four-page list of accomplishments, Hunzeker highlighted some of his most notable programs worked on, like the Firefinder Radar, a system tested at YPG for over ten years that can detect the point of origin of an artillery round or incoming rocket.



“I can tell you personally I benefited from that fielding and know what it meant to the force,” Hunzeker said. “Your service has saved lives. You made a difference, not just to save lives, but to keep artillery in the fight.”



Webb’s ingenuity has also impacted anti-tank rockets, howitzers, and precision guided artillery rounds.



Sept. 1 will mark Webb’s 41st year of service at the proving ground.