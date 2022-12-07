Rhode Island Guardsman to Compete in Best Warrior Competition

Courtesy Photo | Rhode Island Army National Guard’s Staff Sgt. Angel Mercado III will represent his...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Rhode Island Army National Guard’s Staff Sgt. Angel Mercado III will represent his state during the National All Guard Best Warrior Competition held in Tennessee, July 22-29. (Photo Illustration by Tennessee National Guard Joint Public Affairs Office) see less | View Image Page

Rhode Island Army National Guard’s Staff Sgt. Angel Mercado III will represent his state during the National All Guard Best Warrior Competition held in Tennessee, July 22-29.



Mercado, a production recruiter with the Rhode Island National Guard’s Recruiting and Retention Battalion, will compete against seven of the top noncommissioned officers from across the country. Earlier this year, Mercado won the title of Noncommissioned Officer of the Year during the state and regional competitions, earning him the opportunity to compete in at the national level.



For six days, these Soldiers will compete in over 30 events that range from marksmanship skills, individual soldier skills, and combat-related skills to their ability to work as a team. The competition will be held cities across Tennessee including Milan, Murfreesboro, Smyrna, and Tullahoma.



Mercado said he has been training for the competition over the past three months and dedicated 20 hours a week learning from different subject matter experts.



“I have taken all of the Soldier skill books and tried to practice each task to the standard five times,” said Mercado.



The winners of the national competition will be named the Soldier and NCO of the Year and represent the Army National Guard during the Army Best Warrior competition later this year.



Mercado has served with the Rhode Island National Guard since 2013 and said he joined to propel his life forward by taking advantage of the leadership and values taught by this organization.