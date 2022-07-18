Ask-Me-Anything sessions set to demystify Spark Tank process

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio -- In an effort to demystify the Spark Tank process for Air Force Materiel Command innovators, the Commanders Accelerated Initiatives team will host a series of virtual “Ask-Me-Anything” events on Microsoft Teams throughout the month of July.



The sessions will provide an opportunity for uniformed and civilian Airmen to learn about the Spark Tank application process, timelines, expectations and more, with the opportunity for attendees to ask questions and receive guidance on the innovation competition.



“The Spark Tank competition is an opportunity for AFMC Airmen to showcase unique solutions that can address difficult Air and Space Force problems,” said Bethany Weiser, AFMC Spark Tank Lead. “These sessions are an opportunity for individuals to learn more about the competition and proposal expectations. Our goal is to provide a supportive environment for all innovators so that we can further develop an ecosystem of disruptive change.”



The AFMC Spark Tank is accepting ideas through Aug. 15. All submissions will be thoroughly reviewed by innovation leads, and the top five semi-finalists will receive personalized pitch coaching and professional development opportunities in preparation for the October AFMC Spark Tank pitch event.



The top two breakthrough ideas as determined by senior leadership at the AFMC Spark Tank will advance to the Air Force-wide competition, with the potential to compete at the Air and Space Forces Association’s Air Warfare Symposium in March 2023.



The Ask-Me-Anything sessions will be held on the following dates:



July 18, 2022: 1-2 p.m. EDT



July 21, 2022: 3-4 p.m. EDT



July 27, 2022: 2-3 p.m. EDT



For questions and additional information on the Spark Tank competition, contact the Commanders Accelerated Initiatives team at AFMC.CDX.ALL@us.af.mil.

