Special virtual event to focus on mentoring relationship challenges, opportunities

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio -- The Air Force Materiel Command will host a special mentoring event with the Civilian Personnel Action Analysis Major Command Barrier Analysis Working Group, July 28, 2022, at 2 p.m. EDT on ZoomGov. It is open to all command personnel.



The event will focus on challenges and opportunities in workplace mentorship, with an emphasis on diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility.



The AFMC Deputy Commander, Lt. Gen. Carl Schaefer, will kick-off the event, which will feature leadership from the CPAA MAJBAWG and DEIA teams who will address ongoing initiatives and their effects on the mentoring relationship lifecycle. Time will be allotted for attendees to ask questions during the event.



Additional panelists include:



-Bill Snodgrass, Director, AFMC Manpower, Personnel and Services



-Heidi Bullock, Director, AFMC Contracting



-Ronald Ratton, AFMC Command Counsel



-Keith Tickle, Chief, AFMC Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Accessibility



-Tammy Lyons, Personnel Support Division Chief, AFMC Manpower, Personnel and Services Directorate



-Jason P. Goodman, Maintenance Flight Supervisor and Inspection Section Chief, 412th Maintenance Squadron, Edwards Air Force Base



-Eric Faison, Director of Staff and Management Operations, Warner-Robins Air Logistics Complex, Robins Air Force Base



Jennifer Bauer, Chief, Personnel Programs Division, Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, will moderate the event.



This mentoring session is open to all command personnel, and the attendee link will be sent via internal communication channels.



Personnel can submit questions for the panelists prior to the event by emailing AFMC.A1DC.TrainingNeedsAssessments@us.af.mil.



Additional information on AFMC Mentoring and upcoming events is available at https://www.afmc.af.mil/careers/AFMC-Mentoring/.