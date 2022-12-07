CYBER SNAPSHOT: SGT. Rudy Esterberg

Courtesy Photo | Sgt. Rudy Esterberg is a Cyber Operations Specialist (Military Occupational...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Sgt. Rudy Esterberg is a Cyber Operations Specialist (Military Occupational Specialty17C) assigned to B Company, 781st Military Intelligence (MI) Battalion (Cyber), 780th MI Brigade (Cyber). Esterberg was named Distinguished Honor Graduate for the Tool Developer Qualification Course (TDQC), Cohort 10. TDQC is an 11-month education program taught in partnership with University of Maryland Baltimore County Training Center. Graduates of the TDQC are proficient to an intermediate level in creating programs using the C and Python computer programming languages. (Photo by Steven P. Stover) see less | View Image Page

Hometown: Oregon City, Ore.

Military Occupational Specialty (MOS): Cyber Operations Specialist (MOS 17C)

Unit: B Company, 781st Military Intelligence Battalion (Cyber), 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber), Fort George G. Meade, Md.

(Rank, position and assignment information are correct at time of interview)

QUICK SKETCH:

-- Was named Distinguished Honor Graduate for the Tool Developer Qualification Course (TDQC), Cohort 10. TDQC is an 11-month education program taught in partnership with University of Maryland Baltimore County Training Center. Graduates of the TDQC are proficient to an intermediate level in creating programs using the C and Python computer programming languages.

-- Graduate of Oregon City High School

-- Completed Basic Combat Training at Fort Jackson, S.C.

-- Completed Advanced Individual Training at the Joint Cyber Analysis Course at Information Warfare Training Command Corry Station in Pensacola, Fla. JCAC trains personnel from all services to a common joint standard in the skills and knowledge needed to perform technical network analysis in cyberspace operations.

ON WHY HE CHOSE TO JOIN THE ARMY CYBER TEAM:

“I've been interested in computers since I was a kid. Once I learned about cyber being a career field within the Army, I researched it and decided it would be an awesome job.”

ON WHAT HE LIKED BEST ABOUT THE TOOL DEVELOPER QUALIFICATION COURSE:

“I think the best part about the course is the instructors. They were very knowledgeable and would always do their best to help the students, which created a great learning environment.”



ON HIS INTERESTS IN THE CYBER PROFESSION:

“Coding and information theory are fundamental to computation, and I enjoy learning about them. Specifically, cryptography and data compression are very interesting topics to me.”

ABOUT U.S. ARMY CYBER COMMAND: United States Army Cyber Command integrates and conducts full-spectrum cyberspace operations, electronic warfare, and information operations, ensuring freedom of action for friendly forces in and through the cyber domain and the information environment, while denying the same to our adversaries.

ABOUT THE 780TH MILITARY INTELLIGENCE BRIGADE: The 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber) conducts cyberspace operations to deliver effects in support of Army and Joint requirements.

