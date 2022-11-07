101st Soldiers demonstrate CQB Readiness

Since arriving in Romania Soldiers with Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 26th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) have improved their proficiency in close quarters battle with Battle Drill 6 on Mihail Kogalniceanu, Romania, July 11, 2022.



Battle Drill 6 is a CQB drill that has Soldiers secure each room of a building so that additional forces can move into space to gain forward movement on the battlefield.



The 101st enables NATO countries to support more exercises and training opportunities with our Allies and partner nations to deter aggression in the region.



“I think if we were able to incorporate our allies in future training with a joint operation we could refine standard operating procedures and bring the United States and foregin countries together,”said 1st Lieutenant Ethan Lund, an Infantry Officer with A Co 1-26th, 2nd BCT, 101st Abn. Div. (ASSLT). “That way if we paired in a future large scale combat operation then we would be able to go into a building, clear, and secure the building with foregin allies.”



Fort Campbell units are always prepared to deploy world-wide on short notice to conduct contingency operations in support of our national security objectives.



“CQB training is very important in today's environment with what you're looking at in today’s battlefields, you see a lot of urban environments,” said 1LT Lund.” It seems that a lot of the warfare today is moving away from the rural environment and more into that urban building close quarters style fighting.”



As we have for the last 80 years, the 101st Airborne Division stands ready to deploy anywhere to support and defend the Nation and our Allies.

