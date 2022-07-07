The 505th Signal Brigade performs Color Guard for the NBA

Photo By Capt. Fernando Ochoa | Soldiers from the 505th Signal Brigade, a Las Vegas based U. S. Army Reserve unit,...... read more read more Photo By Capt. Fernando Ochoa | Soldiers from the 505th Signal Brigade, a Las Vegas based U. S. Army Reserve unit, performed a Color Guard ceremony at the Thomas & Mack Center, prior to the NBA2K23 Summer League kickoff game, in the center of the facility basketball court, July 7, 2022. Pvt. Jonas Oehrlein, Sgt. Tia Winters, Sgt. Martin-Fajardo Deyson, Spc. Chadley Sandberg, and Spc. Mikel Simmons were trained by 1st Sgt. David Warder and represented the 505th Signal Brigade. The NBA Summer League, also known as the Las Vegas Summer League, is an off-season competition organized by the National Basketball Association. see less | View Image Page

LAS VEGAS – Soldiers from the 505th Signal Brigade, a Las Vegas based U. S. Army Reserve unit, performed a Color Guard ceremony at the Thomas & Mack Center, prior to the NBA2K23 Summer League kickoff game, in the center of the facility’s basketball court, July 7, 2022.



In military organizations, a Color Guard is a detachment of service personnel assigned to the protection of regimental colors. Along with non-commissioned officers and junior enlisted service members, these persons are charged with the protection of the national flag, displaying these colors in formal occasions. During this ceremony, the American, the U.S. Army Reserve and the 505th Signal Brigade flags were displayed.



Carole Adams Hattar, Director of Community Relations and Special Events for the NBA2K23 Summer League, reached out to the 505th Signal Brigade to perform the Color Guard ceremony, which has been done every year since the beginning of the league.



“We are so happy that the 505th could help us kick off the NBA2K23 Summer League season,” said Hattar. “And, veterans are also welcome when we have our Veterans Appreciation Day on July 16.”



Led and trained by 1st Sgt. David Warder, Sgt. Tia Winters, Sgt. Martin-Fajardo Deyson, Spc. Chadley Sandberg, Spc. Mikel Simmons, and Pvt. Jonas Oehrlein, all volunteers, performed the traditional ceremony with precision and professionalism.



The Thomas & Mack Center was filled with excited fans who came to enjoy the first game of the Summer League, where the Houston Rockets played the Orlando Magic. There are 30 teams in the NBA Summer League, and they will play 75 games, during a 11-day off season competition.



“I was happy to volunteer for this Color Guard because I’m honored to represent the 505th Signal Brigade and the U. S. Army Reserve. This is also the first Color Guard I have participated in, and I wanted the experience,” said Spc. Sandberg. “This is also the first time I have been to the Thomas & Mack Center, and I am enjoying the duty.”



The NBA Summer League, also known as the Las Vegas Summer League, is an off-season competition organized by the National Basketball Association. NBA teams come together to try out different summer rosters instead of their regular season line-ups, including rookie, sophomore, and G League affiliate players.



The 505th Signal Brigade conducts Joint Network Control Center operations, and the integration, operation, maintaining, and defending of a War Fighter Information Network Tactical communications network for CSTX 91-22-01 and performs unit and individual training, during the month of June.