    UNC/CFC/USFK commander welcomes ROK JCS chairman

    PYEONGTAEK, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    07.11.2022

    Story by David Kim and KYOUNGA MICHAEL

    U.S. Forces Korea

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, Republic of Korea – Gen. Paul J. LaCamera, commander of United Nations Command, Combined Forces Command and United States Forces Korea, hosted an honor guard ceremony to welcome Gen. Kim Seung Kyum, the Republic of Korea’s incoming chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff at United States Army Garrison – Humphreys, today.

    The ceremony occurred at Barker Field, home to UNC and USFK headquarters, and included approximately 100 distinguished ROK-U.S. military leaders and guests.

    Gen. LaCamera was pleased to welcome Gen. Kim and reaffirmed his commitment to strengthening a robust combined defense posture and the ironclad ROK-U.S. alliance with Gen. Kim, who was appointed as the ROK military’s highest-ranking officer, July 5.

    The detailed ceremony included music from the Eighth Army Band and an inspection of the troop formation.

    Gen. Kim is the 43rd chairman since the position was established in 1954. His career has included assignments as CFC deputy commander, ROK army vice chief of staff, and commanding general of ROK army 3rd Corps.

    Date Taken: 07.11.2022
