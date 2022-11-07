Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Confirms Name of Sailor Who Died onboard Carl Vinson

    Photo By Senior Chief Petty Officer Stacy Laseter | U.S. Navy file photo of Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Darren Collins.... read more read more

    CA, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2022

    Courtesy Story

    USS Carl Vinson   

    SAN DIEGO – Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Darren Collins, 22, a Sailor assigned to USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) died Sunday, Jul. 10 at 6:23 a.m. PST, onboard the ship. The Navy is investigating the circumstances of Collins’ death and there are no indications of suicide or foul play.

    “My deepest condolences go out to the Collins family in this time of tragic loss,” said Capt. P. Scott Miller, commanding officer, USS Carl Vinson. “As shipmates we grieve the untimely passing of a talented young man. We will continue to provide support to the Vinson crew and the Collins family. In addition to our shipboard resources, our Sailors are receiving tremendous support from the base and regional mental health services.”

    The ship's psychologist, chaplains, and deployed resiliency counselor are providing a variety of support services to the crew to include individual counseling and support groups. Additionally, Sailors have been notified of shore-based resources available including Fleet and Family Support Center and counseling through Military One Source.

    Collins, a native of Broken Arrow, Okla., joined the Navy in 2019. After his initial recruit training, he attended Information Warfare Training in Pensacola, Fla., before reporting aboard Carl Vinson in Oct. 2020.

    The official cause of death is still pending.

    Carl Vinson
    CVN 70

