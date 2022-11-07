Navy Confirms Name of Sailor Who Died onboard Carl Vinson

SAN DIEGO – Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Darren Collins, 22, a Sailor assigned to USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) died Sunday, Jul. 10 at 6:23 a.m. PST, onboard the ship. The Navy is investigating the circumstances of Collins’ death and there are no indications of suicide or foul play.



“My deepest condolences go out to the Collins family in this time of tragic loss,” said Capt. P. Scott Miller, commanding officer, USS Carl Vinson. “As shipmates we grieve the untimely passing of a talented young man. We will continue to provide support to the Vinson crew and the Collins family. In addition to our shipboard resources, our Sailors are receiving tremendous support from the base and regional mental health services.”



The ship's psychologist, chaplains, and deployed resiliency counselor are providing a variety of support services to the crew to include individual counseling and support groups. Additionally, Sailors have been notified of shore-based resources available including Fleet and Family Support Center and counseling through Military One Source.



Collins, a native of Broken Arrow, Okla., joined the Navy in 2019. After his initial recruit training, he attended Information Warfare Training in Pensacola, Fla., before reporting aboard Carl Vinson in Oct. 2020.



The official cause of death is still pending.

