908th Maintenance Group Welcomes New Commander

Photo By Bradley Clark | Commander of the 908th Maintenance Group Lt. Col. Stuart Martin, addresses the audience during an Assumption of Command ceremony July 9, 2022 at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. Martin takes command of the 908 MXG as the unit is preparing for a potential remission from a tactical C-130H Hercules mission to being the Air Force's Formal Training Unit for the MH-139A Grey Wolf helicopter. (U.S. Air Force photo by Bradley J. Clark)

The commander of the 908th Airlift Wing, Col. Craig Drescher, bestowed command of the 908th Maintenance Group to Lt. Col. Stuart Martin during an Assumption of Command ceremony, July 9, 2022 at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama.



Martin, a fully-qualified aircraft maintenance officer, previously served as the 433rd Maintenance Group commander at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas from January 2020 to July 2022.



During the ceremony, Drescher confessed that command is not an easy position to have, especially during a transition.



“Command is for those who are ready to roll up their sleeves and put in the work, not just when it’s easy but when it’s hard,” he said. “We are asking you to lead the most difficult and complicated remission the Air Force has ever had. It’s exciting, but it’s also intimidating.”



Drescher reassured all that Martin is up to the task.



“He knows aircraft maintenance (and) knows how to execute at a high level.”



After the ceremonial tradition of the passing of the guidon signifying the change in leadership, Martin thanked his wife, two daughters and his mother-in-law for all the sacrifices they have made in support of his service. Martin expressed his initial impressions of the group.



“I’ve only been here a few weeks but I can see why this wing is successful,” he said. “Your dedication and skill allowed us to succeed during the past year.”



Martin also shared his leadership philosophy and how he sees the way forward for the group.



“We will foster out of the box thinking,” he said. “We will innovate.”



As he closed, he expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to serve as the new group commander.



“I am truly grateful for this awesome responsibility,” he said. “And, I am looking forward to the journey with you all.”



Martin first enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 1990. After four years of active duty service, he relocated and transitioned to the Air Force Reserve. He graduated from Louisiana Tech University in 1997 and then earned his commission through the Academy of Military Science.