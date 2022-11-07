Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    908th Maintenance Group Welcomes New Commander

    908th Maintenance Group Welcomes New Commander

    Photo By Bradley Clark | Commander of the 908th Maintenance Group Lt. Col. Stuart Martin, addresses the...... read more read more

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2022

    Story by Senior Airman Austin Jackson 

    908th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    The commander of the 908th Airlift Wing, Col. Craig Drescher, bestowed command of the 908th Maintenance Group to Lt. Col. Stuart Martin during an Assumption of Command ceremony, July 9, 2022 at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama.

    Martin, a fully-qualified aircraft maintenance officer, previously served as the 433rd Maintenance Group commander at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas from January 2020 to July 2022.

    During the ceremony, Drescher confessed that command is not an easy position to have, especially during a transition.

    “Command is for those who are ready to roll up their sleeves and put in the work, not just when it’s easy but when it’s hard,” he said. “We are asking you to lead the most difficult and complicated remission the Air Force has ever had. It’s exciting, but it’s also intimidating.”

    Drescher reassured all that Martin is up to the task.

    “He knows aircraft maintenance (and) knows how to execute at a high level.”

    After the ceremonial tradition of the passing of the guidon signifying the change in leadership, Martin thanked his wife, two daughters and his mother-in-law for all the sacrifices they have made in support of his service. Martin expressed his initial impressions of the group.

    “I’ve only been here a few weeks but I can see why this wing is successful,” he said. “Your dedication and skill allowed us to succeed during the past year.”

    Martin also shared his leadership philosophy and how he sees the way forward for the group.

    “We will foster out of the box thinking,” he said. “We will innovate.”

    As he closed, he expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to serve as the new group commander.

    “I am truly grateful for this awesome responsibility,” he said. “And, I am looking forward to the journey with you all.”

    Martin first enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 1990. After four years of active duty service, he relocated and transitioned to the Air Force Reserve. He graduated from Louisiana Tech University in 1997 and then earned his commission through the Academy of Military Science.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.11.2022
    Date Posted: 07.11.2022 16:28
    Story ID: 424753
    Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 908th Maintenance Group Welcomes New Commander, by SrA Austin Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    908th Maintenance Group Welcomes New Commander
    908th Maintenance Group Welcomes New Commander
    908th Maintenance Group Welcomes New Commander

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Maxwell Air Force Base

    TAGS

    Air Mobility Command
    USNORTHCOM
    22nd Air Force
    Maxwell Air Force Base
    Air Force Reserve Command
    USTRANSCOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT