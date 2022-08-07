Naval Submarine Medical Research Laboratory Holds Change of Command Ceremony

GROTON, Conn. (NNS) – Capt. Katharine Shobe was relieved as commanding officer, Naval Submarine Medical Research Laboratory (NSMRL) by Capt. Matthew Jamerson during a ceremony held at Naval Submarine Base New London’s Dealey Center on July 8.



Capt. Captain William M. Deniston, commander, Naval Medical Research Center, presided over the ceremony. Rear Adm. Guido Valdes, commander, Naval Medical Forces Pacific, was also in attendance to present Shobe with the Legion of Merit award.



Shobe, a native of Naperville, Illinois, received a Bachelor of Science in psychology from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, and a Ph.D. in cognitive psychology from Yale University in 1999. In 2000 she was commissioned and attended Officer Indoctrination School.

Her first duty station as an officer was at NSMRL.



Twenty years later, she returned to NSMRL as commanding officer. Under her leadership, NSMRL directly supported the Submarine Force’s new talent management paradigm, the Submarine Leader Assessment Program. NSMRL also developed a new modernized psychological readiness assessment for all 2,400 enlisted and officer prospective submariners under Shobe. She departs NSMRL for her next tour of duty at the Eisenhower School of National Security in Washington, D.C.



Jamerson is a Maryland native who holds a Ph.D. in tumor biology from Georgetown University. He comes to NSMRL from Naval Health Research Center (NHRC), where he had served as executive officer since 2020.



“I am thoroughly impressed by his record of dedication, commitment, and leadership,” Shobe said. “I have no doubt that he will be a great fit for NSMRL.”



NSMRL, a command under the Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, is located at the Naval Submarine Base New London. NSMRL delivers research solutions to promote the health, welfare, and performance of submariners and divers, with the mission to sustain the readiness and superiority of our undersea warriors through innovative health and performance research.

