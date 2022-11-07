USNCC Students Complete UA Data Analytics Certificate

Photo By Chief Petty Officer Alexander Gamble | QUANTICO, Va. — Six United States Naval Community College students completed the...... read more read more Photo By Chief Petty Officer Alexander Gamble | QUANTICO, Va. — Six United States Naval Community College students completed the certificate in data analytics through the University of Arizona June 4, 2022. The United States Naval Community College is the official community college for the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard. To get more information about the USNCC, go to www.usncc.edu. Click on the Inquire Now link to learn how to be a part of the USNCC Pilot II program. Graphic created using images and text. (U.S. Navy graphic illustration by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Xander Gamble/released) see less | View Image Page

QUANTICO, Va. — Six United States Naval Community College students completed the certificate in data analytics through the University of Arizona June 4, 2022.



This marks the first completion of a certificate program through the USNCC consortium.



“This is a milestone achievement for the students that completed the program and for the USNCC as a school,” said USNCC’s President Randi R. Cosentino, Ed.D. “For the students that participated in this program, this is a tangible record of their knowledge and skills they’ve learned in data analytics. For the USNCC, this proves the model of consortium education with our partners and the value it brings to the naval services.”



The USNCC’s consortium model of education means that the USNCC teaches the five Naval Studies Certificate courses and the partner institution teaches the other courses that make up the associate degree. Embedded in these associate degrees are milestone certificates, such as the Data Analytics Certificate. This allows the naval services to have a flexible, scalable model of education to meet the needs of the services while providing a quality education to the Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen who earn their degree through the consortium.



“We are honored to partner with the United States Naval Community College to provide courses that develop the data analytic knowledge and skills of our nation’s Sailors Marines, and Coast Guardsmen,” said Dean Gary Packard from the University of Arizona’s College of Applied Science and Technology. “We look forward to continuing our relationship with the Department of the Navy to provide service members with the highest quality education in critical subjects important to national defense.”



The USNCC is still developing the Data Analytics associate degree and intends to start taking applications for the program in the spring of 2023. Active duty enlisted Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen interested in earning a degree in Data Analytics can fill out a student interest form at www.usncc.edu.



The United States Naval Community College is the official community college for the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard. To get more information about the USNCC, go to www.usncc.edu. Click on the Inquire Now link to learn how to be a part of the USNCC Pilot II program.