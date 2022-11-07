Safety is central to AMC enterprise

Photo By Scott Wakefield | A worker performs depot maintenance on a vehicle at Anniston Army Depot, which is part...... read more read more Photo By Scott Wakefield | A worker performs depot maintenance on a vehicle at Anniston Army Depot, which is part of the Army’s Organic Industrial Base. The OIB is one of Army Materiel Command’s priority lines of effort. Efforts like these were briefed to Gen. Edward Daly, commanding general AMC, during his quarterly visit to Tank-automotive and Armaments Command at Detroit Arsenal, Michigan Nov. 4. see less | View Image Page

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. – Safety is central to Army readiness and helps an organization reduce preventable mishaps and injuries in the workplace. At Army Materiel Command, experts are ensuring its subordinate organizations are actively instituting policies and procedures to promote a safety culture throughout the enterprise.



AMC hosted a Command Safety and Occupational Health Advisory Council meeting July 7 led by AMC Acting Executive Deputy to the Commanding General Brian Toland. Major subordinate command leaders shared best practices and provided updates on their efforts to apply preventative action safety tactics into their respective organizations.



“We’re on the right azimuth,” Toland said, lauding leaders for their progress to eliminate safety hazards. “This was a really good update, and its serious work we are doing, so safety is paramount.”



During the meeting, AMC Safety Director William Zaharis highlighted the safety division’s focus on implementing the Army’s Safety and Occupational Health Management System, or ASOHMS.



A pending Army directive to implement ASOHMS is expected to be released in October and states that the adoption of ASOHMS by commands will enhance mission capabilities and reduce safety and health-related mishaps by improving the standards of safety and health within workplaces and increasing personnel readiness through effective risk management.



“Implementation of ASOHMS is being tracked as a metric of the total Army readiness review,” said Zaharis. “I am confident we are ahead of the curve.”



With the diversity of depots, arsenals and plants within AMC, certain employees may be at a greater risks for hazards in the workplace. ASOHMS is deliberate, aiming to prevent injuries or illnesses before they happen, and establish and maintain safe practices into AMC’s safety culture.



“This has been our big muscle movement for the past year. Where we are seeing most of our progress in ASOHMS is in the Organic Industrial Base,” Zaharis said.



Zaharis also noted that the Army Combat Readiness Center, in collaboration with AMC, are finalizing the development of an inspections and hazards management model, and plan to have it mandated by fiscal year 2024.



Winners of the Army Awards of Excellence in Safety for fiscal year 2021 were announced during the meeting. Of the 17 categories, AMC was selected in the following three:



• Army Exceptional Organization Safety Award – 2-star Command: U.S. Army Tank-Automotive and Armaments Command (Detroit Arsenal, Michigan)

• Army Exceptional Organization Safety Award – Garrison: Fort Riley (Fort Riley, Kansas)

• Army Individual Award of Excellence in Safety – Senior Level Department of the Army Civilian: Wallace Edwards Jr. (Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland)