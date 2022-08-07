Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Contract Awarded for Replacement of Water Treatment Plant at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    07.08.2022

    Courtesy Story

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Mid-Atlantic

    NORFOLK, VA – Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic (NAVFAC MIDLANT) awarded Environmental Chemical Corp., Burlingame, California, a $126,361,709 firm-fixed-price contract for replacement of the water treatment plant at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina.

    The work to be performed provides for construction of an eight-million gallons per day water treatment facility that utilizes membrane filtration technology to better enable compliance with current and future regulatory requirements, in addition to addressing possible saltwater intrusion into the water supply aquifers.

    The contract also contains two unexercised options, which if exercised would increase cumulative contract value to $128,979,095.

    All work will be performed in Jacksonville, North Carolina, and is expected to be completed by August 2025.

    Fiscal 2018 and fiscal 2022 military construction (Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $126,361,709 will be obligated at the time of award, and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year.

    This contract was competitively procured via the Government Point of Entry Contract Opportunities with three proposals received.

    NAVFAC MIDLANT, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity ((N40085-22-C-0026).

