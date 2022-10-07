B-2 Spirit stealth bombers deploy to RAAF Base Amberley, Australia

Photo By Tech. Sgt. Dylan Nuckolls | A U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirit, assigned to the 509th Bomb Wing, Whiteman Air Force Base,...... read more read more Photo By Tech. Sgt. Dylan Nuckolls | A U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirit, assigned to the 509th Bomb Wing, Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, arrives in support of a Bomber Task Force training exercise at Royal Australian Air Force Base Amberley, Australia, July 10, 2022. The bomber aircraft deployed as part of a rotational Bomber Task Force, supporting the Enhanced cooperation initiative under the Force Posture Agreement between the United States and Australia. A U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirit, assigned to the 509th Bomb Wing, Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, arrives in support of a Bomber Task Force training exercise at Royal Australian Air Force Base Amberley, Australia, July 10, 2022. The bomber aircraft deployed as part of a rotational Bomber Task Force, supporting the Enhanced Cooperation Initiative under the Force Posture Agreement between the United States and Australia. BTF missions are designed to showcase PACAF’s ability to deter, deny, and dominate any influence or aggression from adversaries or competitors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Dylan Nuckolls) see less | View Image Page

ROYAL AUSTRALIAN AIR FORCE BASE AMBERLEY, Australia -- U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirit stealth bombers arrived from the 509th Bomb Wing, Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, to support a Pacific Air Forces Bomber Task Force deployment, here July 10.



The bomber aircraft deployed as part of a rotational Bomber Task Force, supporting the Enhanced Cooperation Initiative under the Force Posture Agreement between the United States and Australia. The Airmen will employ the B-2 to conduct training missions and strategic deterrence missions with allies, partners and joint forces in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific.



"This deployment of the B-2 to Australia demonstrates and enhances the readiness and lethality of our long-range penetrating strike force,” said Lt. Col. Andrew Kousgaard, 393rd Expeditionary Bomb Squadron commander. “We look forward to training and enhancing our interoperability with our RAAF teammates, as well as partners and allies across the Indo-Pacific as we meet PACAF objectives.”



U.S. Strategic Command routinely conducts Bomber Task Force operations across the globe as a demonstration of U.S. commitment to collective defense and to integrate with Geographic Combatant Command operations and activities.



The last time the B-2s deployed to the INDOPACOM area of responsibility as part of a BTF was in August 2020.



This deployment is in line with the National Defense Strategy’s objectives of strategic predictability and operational unpredictability. The BTF enables different types of strategic bombers to operate forward in the Indo-Pacific region from a broad array of overseas and Continental U.S. locations with greater operational resilience.