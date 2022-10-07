Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-2 Spirit stealth bombers deploy to RAAF Base Amberley, Australia

    Photo By Tech. Sgt. Dylan Nuckolls | A U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirit, assigned to the 509th Bomb Wing, Whiteman Air Force Base,

    ROYAL AUSTRALIAN AIR FORCE BASE AMBERLEY, QLD, AUSTRALIA

    07.10.2022

    Story by Tech. Sgt. Dylan Nuckolls 

    509th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    ROYAL AUSTRALIAN AIR FORCE BASE AMBERLEY, Australia -- U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirit stealth bombers arrived from the 509th Bomb Wing, Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, to support a Pacific Air Forces Bomber Task Force deployment, here July 10.

    The bomber aircraft deployed as part of a rotational Bomber Task Force, supporting the Enhanced Cooperation Initiative under the Force Posture Agreement between the United States and Australia. The Airmen will employ the B-2 to conduct training missions and strategic deterrence missions with allies, partners and joint forces in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific.

    "This deployment of the B-2 to Australia demonstrates and enhances the readiness and lethality of our long-range penetrating strike force,” said Lt. Col. Andrew Kousgaard, 393rd Expeditionary Bomb Squadron commander. “We look forward to training and enhancing our interoperability with our RAAF teammates, as well as partners and allies across the Indo-Pacific as we meet PACAF objectives.”

    U.S. Strategic Command routinely conducts Bomber Task Force operations across the globe as a demonstration of U.S. commitment to collective defense and to integrate with Geographic Combatant Command operations and activities.

    The last time the B-2s deployed to the INDOPACOM area of responsibility as part of a BTF was in August 2020.

    This deployment is in line with the National Defense Strategy’s objectives of strategic predictability and operational unpredictability. The BTF enables different types of strategic bombers to operate forward in the Indo-Pacific region from a broad array of overseas and Continental U.S. locations with greater operational resilience.

    Date Taken: 07.10.2022
    Date Posted: 07.10.2022 23:57
    Story ID: 424706
    Location: ROYAL AUSTRALIAN AIR FORCE BASE AMBERLEY, QLD, AU
    This work, B-2 Spirit stealth bombers deploy to RAAF Base Amberley, Australia, by TSgt Dylan Nuckolls, identified by DVIDS

