Rutland's 572nd Brigade Engineer Battalion welcomes new commander

Maj. Annaliese Baumer assumed command of the 572nd Brigade Engineer Battalion, 86th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Mountain) today in a ceremony at the Rutland Southern Vermont Regional Airport.



Headquartered in Rutland for over 100 years, the 572nd BEB stems from a storied lineage of units serving Vermont and the United States of America.



"To the Soldiers and families of the 572nd BEB, I’m excited to return to this formation where I began serving as a brand-new 2nd Lt. back in 2006,” Baumer said during her ceremonial remarks. “Moving forward, I see our focus... on the most important aspect of our battalion, and that’s the people, the Soldiers who volunteer to be in it in the first place."



Lt. Col. Nathan Speanburg relinquished command of the unit, which he led for three years. During his command the unit successfully participated in Joint Regional Training Center rotation 19-07 and supported the State’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic starting in 2020.



In 2021, under Speanburg’s leadership, the Battalion deployed Bravo Company to the Horn of Africa to support Task Force Iron Gray under U.S. Africa Command. That same year Alpha Company also deployed as part of Task Force Avalanche, operating in Saudi Arabia and surrounding countries under U.S. Central Command.



Speanburg described the 572nd BEB as a family of pioneers, workers, planners, subject matter experts and a family of engineers. “The work [the Soldiers] have done over the last few years has defined the BEB, and it is up to all of you to continue the BEB’s lineage,” he said. “Across multiple countries and a variety of missions the BEB persevered, and now we all stand here together: outstanding job."



The 572nd BEB currently consists of six units: Headquarters, Alpha, Bravo, Charlie (Connecticut), Delta (Colorado) and Echo Companies as well as providing administrative support to the only artillery unit in the state, Bravo Battery, 1st Battalion, 101st Artillery, whose battalion is headquartered in Massachusetts. The battalion provides engineer, communication and sustainment support for the 86th IBCT (MTN) and will often serve as the lead agent in supporting and managing numerous company level attachments during collective training events.

