    Death of Sailor aboard USS Carl Vinson

    CA, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2022

    Story by Senior Chief Petty Officer Stacy Laseter 

    USS Carl Vinson   

    SAN DIEGO -- A Sailor assigned to aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) was discovered unresponsive onboard the ship, Jul. 10, while pier side at Naval Air Station North Island, Calif.

    Navy Region Southwest Federal Fire Department responded to the scene and pronounced the Sailor dead.

    The Navy is investigating the circumstances of the death and there are no indications of suicide or foul play.

    In accordance with Department of Defense policy, the identity of the Sailor will not be released until 24 hours after the primary next of kin have been notified.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.10.2022
    Date Posted: 07.10.2022 14:41
    Story ID: 424692
    Location: CA, US
    Carl Vinson
    CVN 70
    USS Carl Vinson

