Indiana command chief donates blood at Fort Wayne drive

FORT WAYNE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Ind. - U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Michael C. May, state command chief, Indiana Air National Guard, donated blood at a drive hosted by the 122nd Fighter Wing and operated by the American Red Cross May 15, 2022.



“Blood is a perishable product that can only come from generous volunteers,” said Zak Bernath, biomed account manager, American Red Cross - Indiana Region. “Every unit of blood collected by the American Red Cross goes on to help up to three patients in need. By donating blood, individuals can make a difference in the lives of patients in their community and across the nation. We know that when we put out the call, we can count on 122nd Airmen to answer the call, roll up their sleeves and selflessly give to help others.”



While donating blood is not a mandatory requirement for serving in the military, May considered the act a necessity nonetheless.



“The importance for me is knowing that I can potentially help someone else,” said May. “We want to show people statewide all the benefits of donating and lead the way in a show of solidarity that we can get behind a good cause.”



Chief Master Sgt. Michael E. Dixon Jr., command chief, 122nd FW, mirrored that same sentiment and stressed how important it is for people to donate.



“When you see the results and the number of potential people saved, it’s rewarding personally,” said Dixon. “I feel better after I give blood. It’s not something scary, it’s healthy.”



The wing has hosted the quarterly blood drive since 2019, amidst the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic. To date, the wing has collected 276 units of blood, 56 of which came from first time blood donors. The blood drive, hosted at the base’s Fort Wayne Open Mess facility, has experienced an increase in volunteer response. Thus, the opportunity to expand the event has been proposed.



“If we continue to grow with the amount of volunteers that have been giving blood, we will have the room to expand,” said Tech Sgt. Joshua Wood, president, Junior Enlisted Council.



Wood, who has been involved in running the drive, expects that by donating some of the facility’s dining booths to a local school they will be able to free up enough space to expand to six donor tables and increase the total units of blood collected.



Individuals interested in donating blood can visit the American Red Cross at www.redcross.org or download the Blood Donor app for mobile devices. This will connect a donor with a local facility and allow them to schedule an appointment.

Date Posted: 07.10.2022 Location: FORT WAYNE, IN, US