Helping at the Fisher House

It’s not every day you see a Sgt. Maj. walking on the grass or pulling weeds on a military base, but that’s exactly what Command Sgt. Maj. Craig Hyson and a group of Soldiers from the 7th Mission Support Command did, as part of their community service project at the Fisher House - Landstuhl, Jul. 7.



The Fisher House Foundation provides lodging to service members and their families who are experiencing a medical crisis at no cost to them. Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, is home to the only two Fisher House facilities outside the U.S. With a three-person staff and constant rotation of guests, the assistance from the 7th MSC couldn’t have come at a better time.



Sarafina Buchanan, a military spouse and the business manager of the Landstuhl Army Fisher House, welcomed the team with open arms and put them right to work. “You have to think how you run your house and then amplify it across 20 suites every time a family rotates through,” Buchanan said. “We focus on family check ins and outs, the cleaning of guest rooms, living and dining areas, and the kitchen. Once those things are finished we see what we have time left to do.”



Understanding the mission and needs of the Fisher House, Army Maj. McVay Chambers, the 7th MSC’s Deputy Chief of Staff - Engineers, and an active member of the unit’s Social Events Committee, rallied volunteers for the cause.



“I chose the Army Fisher House as I know they have a recurring need for assistance,” Chambers said. “Area beautification doesn’t require special skills and it immediately improves the external aesthetics.”



The team of 12 cleaned the common areas, pressure washed the front walkways and the family pavilion, pulled weeds and cleared debris from the grounds, allowing the Fisher House staff to focus on what only they can do: tending to the needs of their guests.



“Having a place [to stay] and focus on their loved one is monumental,” said Chambers. “Living in a clean and well-maintained ‘house’ speaks volumes.”



The Landstuhl Army Fisher house serves more than 2,000 families each year and is in constant need of monetary and supply donations as well as volunteers. Their donation wish list as well as information about volunteering is located on their Facebook page or contact Buchanan at Sarafina.N.Buchanan.naf@mail.mil to discuss community-service opportunities.

