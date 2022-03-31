Marci Strathearn earns selection to U.S. Army War College

After nine years of service within OASA (FM&C)’s ranks as a staff accountant, Marci Strathearn prepares to embark on her next career milestone after being selected to attend the Senior Service College at The United States Army War College.



The 10-month course, designed for senior military and civilian leaders with an average of 22 years of service, prepares professionals at the strategic level.



“I am honored and humbled to have been one of 14 Army Civilians selected in the U.S. Army for the class of 2023,” Strathearn said.



One day in 2017, serving as a Ministry of Defense Advisor, Strathearn mapped her career goals to attend USAWC on a whiteboard while preparing to leave Kabul, Afghanistan. She kept a photo of that whiteboard, which inspired her to achieve her goal just five years later.



However, her desire to serve her country began much sooner in life.



“The idea of serving was inspired by my parents,” Strathearn said. “My mother introduced me to volunteering at our local hospital at the age of 13. My father demonstrated service as an Air Force Vietnam Airman and an infantryman in the Army National Guard.”



Strathearn enlisted in the Army at the age of 17 where she served as a Combat Medic for nine years, attended ROTC at SUNY Brockport and was commissioned in the Adjutant General Corps.



Strathearn’s time in the Army connects her to her role within OASA (FM&C).



“Providing stable, consistent funding builds the confidence of our Soldiers that they will be given the training, equipment and all resources needed to defend our country,” Strathearn said. “Being fiscally responsible is the greatest responsibility we all share at every level of the Army.”



Strathearn currently has the responsibility of auditing Army Systems Information Technology General Controls as part of the Financial Statement Audit. She and her team work diligently to ensure Army systems are designed, tested and evaluated based on risk and compliance.



“I don’t do anything by myself,” Strathearn said. “It’s a team sport and I could not have gotten to this level without my teammates, mentors and friends.”



Strathearn prepares to leave with confidence that the goals for her team have been clearly established. Those goals include continuing the remediation efforts of all material weaknesses, continued partnership with the Office of the Army Chief Information Officer and providing support to system cloud migrations.

