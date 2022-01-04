My FM&C Story: Chris Upson

Photo By Elizabeth Szoke | My FM&C Story showcases the experienced and diverse workforce of the Office of the...... read more read more Photo By Elizabeth Szoke | My FM&C Story showcases the experienced and diverse workforce of the Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army for Financial Management and Comptroller, or OASA FM&C. These short features highlight what being a part of the Army team means to them and how their role helps optimally resource our nation’s troops. In this article, Chris Upson shares his story. see less | View Image Page

Chris Upson currently serves as an accountant in Civilian and Military Payroll within OASA (FM&C), where he assists the Army's #audit mission.



Upson was raised on a family-owned dairy farm in Central New York, and shared that attending college without assistance was not an option for him.



“Thankfully, I received a four-year Army Reserve Officer Training Corps scholarship [at Siena College], which enabled me to earn a degree in accounting and enter the Army’s Finance Corps,” he said.



Upson's 20-year Army career eventually led him to OASA (FM&C).



“I’ve enjoyed serving my country as a Soldier, as a contractor and now as a Civilian,” he said.



In addition to his primary role as an accountant, Upson works with U.S. Army PEO EIS on audit readiness, with both the IPPS-A and Army Contract Writing System Enterprise Resource Planning systems.



Upson believes it’s critical to achieve auditability, which in turn, helps to effectively resource the Army. He added that having auditable financial statements would be an indicator the Army has sound internal controls across its business processes and associated systems.



“This mission is a huge one, but we can accomplish it if the entire Army takes an active role,” he said. "My team and I will continue working with stakeholders to enhance our processes and systems with the end goal of improving audit results."