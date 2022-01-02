My FM&C Story: Jonathan Campbell

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UNITED STATES

    02.01.2022

    Story by Elizabeth Szoke 

    Assistant Secretary of the Army (Financial Management & Comptroller)

    Jonathan Campbell, an OASA (FM&C) accountant for the Army’s General Fund Financial Statement Audit, serves as a liaison between the Department of Defense Inspector General and Army commands for all audit requests.

    His career has been focused on providing outstanding customer service to the Finance Corps, the Army, and the Nation.

    "The Finance Corps was established before we even had a country," he said, referring to its creation in June 1775. "Without [the work of] OASA (FM&C), funds wouldn’t be made available to Commands…without purchasing power, there is no Army."

    Campbell trains the Army workforce on proper audit documentation so that they understand what “right” looks like. In his role, he confirms that sample findings are issued and responded to by Army commands, while also reviewing exceptions and Notices of Findings and Recommendations (NFRs) to report that they accurately reflect actual audit testing.

    He said that he has two goals in mind to sharpen his professional skills: improve his overall knowledge of potential weaknesses in the audit, and continue work with robotic process automation.

    A big kid at heart, Campbell enjoys collecting Funko POPs and LEGOs, and going on Disney cruises with his wife and two kids.

