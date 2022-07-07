Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JIOCEUR Analytic Center changes command

    JIOCEUR Analytic Center changes command

    Photo By Senior Airman Jennifer Zima | U.S. Army Col. Steven Lacy, right, U.S. European Command Joint Intelligence Operations

    RAF MOLESWORTH, CAM, UNITED KINGDOM

    07.07.2022

    Story by Senior Airman Jennifer Zima 

    501st Combat Support Wing Public Affairs

    Royal Air Force Molesworth, England – U.S. Army Col. Steven Lacy took command of the U.S. European Command Joint Intelligence Operations Center Europe Analytic Center at RAF Molesworth, England, July 7, 2022.

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Timothy D. Brown, U.S. European Command director of intelligence, officiated the change of command and spoke about the JAC’s accomplishments as well as outgoing commander Col. Abraham Jackson’s tenure during the COVID-19 lockdown and current world conflicts.

    “In the midst of a once-in-a-century global pandemic and the largest national security crisis in Europe in over 70 years, the mighty JAC team has absolutely crushed it,” said Maj. Gen. Brown. “When others were taking a knee to mitigate risk of COVID across the force…JAC served as the vital nerve-center of action in rallying the U.S. Defense Intel Enterprise to the support of our allies and partners who have been facing down the largest land army in Europe and one of the most formidable militaries on the planet.”

    As Brown bid farewell to Jackson he turned toward Lacy tasking him with the responsibility and honor of commanding the JAC.

