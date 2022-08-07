Fort Campbell celebrates Independence Day with concert, fireworks

Photo By Ethan Steinquest | Fireworks rain across the Division Parade Field July 4 at the conclusion of Fort...... read more read more Photo By Ethan Steinquest | Fireworks rain across the Division Parade Field July 4 at the conclusion of Fort Campbell’s Independence Day Celebration, which also featured a Family Fun Zone and live music performed by Stolen Silver, and Gary Sinise and the Lt. Dan Band. see less | View Image Page

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. – The sounds of laughter, music and fireworks spread across the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Parade Field July 4 as thousands gathered to enjoy Fort Campbell’s Independence Day Celebration.



Gary Sinise and the Lt. Dan Band headlined the event. Sinise, an actor and humanitarian, is known for his portrayal of Lt. Dan Taylor in the movie “Forrest Gump.” The group covered a decade-spanning selection of hit songs for audience members of all ages.



“Fort Campbell is an important military base that defends our nation, so it deserves our support,” Sinise said. “I’m just glad that I can show up and make sure everybody knows they’re appreciated. I had a brother-in-law who served in Vietnam, he was part of the 101st and a combat medic. I’ve got lots and lots of military in my Family, so the military support that I do today kind of generates from that.”



The concert was funded through donations to the nonprofit Gary Sinise Foundation, which works to support veterans across the country through a variety of programs.



“Today’s concert is paid for by the American people, and it is our way to say, ‘thank you,’” Sinise said.



Colonel Andrew Q. Jordan, Fort Campbell garrison commander, said it was especially important to have Sinise and the Lt. Dan Band perform for the community at a time when many Families are seeing their Soldiers deploy to Europe.



“These Soldiers and their Families are very deserving,” Jordan said. “They understand what Independence Day means and the cost of our freedom, and they want to celebrate it today. So often our Families forget that the American people really do appreciate their sacrifice. I think when people like [Gary Sinise] who are larger than life choose to visit military installations, our Soldiers and Families really value that gesture of recognition.”



Since its founding in 2003, Sinise and the Lt. Dan Band have traveled the world performing more than 500 military appreciation and support concerts.



He visited Fort Campbell in 2015 with his band and in 2019 for a signing of his book “Grateful American: A Journey from Self to Service.”



“It’s important to not only go [to military installations] but also come back again,” Sinise said.



Directorate Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation’s Family Fun Zone ensured the children were entertained leading up to the concert with more than a dozen inflatables and a variety of yard games. They also brought along a lineup of food trucks to keep Families well-fed and hydrated.



“I love the archery, the bouncy castles and the food,” said Julian Buckner, 9. “It’s great here, and we even got to see a big airplane fly over.”



Army spouse Angelic Owen attended the event with her children, and said she appreciated being able to bring them to the parade field for a fun weekend while her husband is away on deployment.



“The military moved us out here and we don’t have Family around during the holidays,” Owen said. “So, it’s nice for us to be able to come out here and do something together.”



Sinise said one of his favorite things about traveling to military bases is supporting Families like Owen’s while their Soldiers are away, and there were plenty of community members to reach out to at the Independence Day Celebration.



“A big part of our mission is to come and remind the Families of loved ones who are deployed overseas and going through difficult times that we don’t forget about them,” Sinise said. “We appreciate what they’re doing, and we want to help them through that experience by lifting them up, raising their spirits and wrapping our arms around them because of what they do for the country.”