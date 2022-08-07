Airman Leadership School class 22-6

Thirty-nine Airmen graduated from Holloman’s Airman Leadership School during a ceremony at Club Holloman, July 7, 2022, here.
ALS is a six-week professional development course designed to prepare new staff sergeants and senior airmen for supervisory duties, and is required before taking on the role of frontline supervisor. Topics covered include leadership, followership, communication skills and the profession of arms.
ALS is the first of three in-residence courses required for enlisted Airmen and a requirement for promotion to staff sergeant. The other in-residence courses include the NCO Academy and the Senior Noncommissioned Officer Academy, which are prerequisites for promoting to master sergeant and senior master sergeant respectively.
Congrats to ALS Class 22-6:
Senior Airman Dakota Havoc, 49th Equipment Maintenance Squadron
Senior Airman James McDowell, 849th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
Senior Airman Jaidyn Hurst, 54th Operations Squadron
Senior Airman Preston Nussbaumer, 49th Maintenance Group
Senior Airman Taylor Christensen, 49th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
Senior Airman Luke Byrne, 49th Equipment Maintenance Squadron
Senior Airman Brandon Haudek, 635th Materiel Maintenance Squadron
Senior Airman Tycen Jordan, 49th Civil Engineer Squadron
Senior Airman Eon Reese, 49th Logistics Readiness Squadron
Senior Airman Joseph C. Rodriquez, 49th Component Maintenance Squadron
Senior Airman Silas Kornexl, 849th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
Senior Airman Jacob Rauls, 49th Communications Squadron
Senior Airman Jacob Way, 49th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
Senior Airman Ryan Cooke, 635th Materiel Maintenance Squadron
Senior Airman Robert T. Logan, 49th Logistics Readiness Squadron
Senior Airman Samantha M. Chang, 49th Logistics Readiness Squadron
Senior Airman Deandre L. Lee, 49th Security Forces Squadron
Senior Airman Harley J. Prochnow, 849th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
Senior Airman Shaun M. Shaffer, 49th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
Senior Airman Scott N. Kapellas, 849th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
Staff Sgt. Daniel R. Meeks, 54th Operations Support Squadron
Senior Airman Shaymus J. Dawson, 49th Component Maintenance Squadron
Senior Airman Jeremey J. Lambert, 49th Equipment Maintenance Squadron
Senior Airman Allahna M. Plunkett-Walls, 49th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
Senior Airman Sean Nichol, 49th Civil Engineer Squadron
Senior Airman Anthony Davis Jr., 49th Equipment Maintenance Squadron
Senior Airman Hunter Shaw, 49th Force Support Squadron
Senior Airman Virgil Clayton II, 9th Attack Squadron
Senior Airman Nathanial Mellon, 49th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
Senior Airman Robert Good, 635th Materiel Maintenance Squadron
Senior Airman Jordan I. Martinez, 49th Equipment Maintenance Squadron
Senior Airman Angel Maldonado, 49th Equipment Maintenance Squadron
Senior Airman David Almanza, 49th Force Support Squadron
Senior Airman Elizabeth Harper, 49th Security Forces Squadron
Senior Airman Caleb Schroeck, 49th Component Maintenance Squadron
Senior Airman Bailey J. Melum, 49th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
Senior Airman Shawnna M. Rowlands, 49th Equipment Maintenance Squadron
Senior Airman Aalec Pace, 849th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
Senior Airman Joshua Edgington, 849th Maintenance Squadron
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2022 17:32
|Story ID:
|424654
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Airman Leadership School class 22-6, by A1C Nicholas Paczkowski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT