Airman Leadership School class 22-6

Thirty-nine Airmen graduated from Holloman’s Airman Leadership School during a ceremony at Club Holloman, July 7, 2022, here.



ALS is a six-week professional development course designed to prepare new staff sergeants and senior airmen for supervisory duties, and is required before taking on the role of frontline supervisor. Topics covered include leadership, followership, communication skills and the profession of arms.



ALS is the first of three in-residence courses required for enlisted Airmen and a requirement for promotion to staff sergeant. The other in-residence courses include the NCO Academy and the Senior Noncommissioned Officer Academy, which are prerequisites for promoting to master sergeant and senior master sergeant respectively.







Congrats to ALS Class 22-6:



Senior Airman Dakota Havoc, 49th Equipment Maintenance Squadron



Senior Airman James McDowell, 849th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron



Senior Airman Jaidyn Hurst, 54th Operations Squadron



Senior Airman Preston Nussbaumer, 49th Maintenance Group



Senior Airman Taylor Christensen, 49th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron



Senior Airman Luke Byrne, 49th Equipment Maintenance Squadron



Senior Airman Brandon Haudek, 635th Materiel Maintenance Squadron



Senior Airman Tycen Jordan, 49th Civil Engineer Squadron



Senior Airman Eon Reese, 49th Logistics Readiness Squadron



Senior Airman Joseph C. Rodriquez, 49th Component Maintenance Squadron



Senior Airman Silas Kornexl, 849th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron



Senior Airman Jacob Rauls, 49th Communications Squadron



Senior Airman Jacob Way, 49th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron



Senior Airman Ryan Cooke, 635th Materiel Maintenance Squadron



Senior Airman Robert T. Logan, 49th Logistics Readiness Squadron



Senior Airman Samantha M. Chang, 49th Logistics Readiness Squadron



Senior Airman Deandre L. Lee, 49th Security Forces Squadron



Senior Airman Harley J. Prochnow, 849th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron



Senior Airman Shaun M. Shaffer, 49th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron



Senior Airman Scott N. Kapellas, 849th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron



Staff Sgt. Daniel R. Meeks, 54th Operations Support Squadron



Senior Airman Shaymus J. Dawson, 49th Component Maintenance Squadron



Senior Airman Jeremey J. Lambert, 49th Equipment Maintenance Squadron



Senior Airman Allahna M. Plunkett-Walls, 49th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron



Senior Airman Sean Nichol, 49th Civil Engineer Squadron



Senior Airman Anthony Davis Jr., 49th Equipment Maintenance Squadron



Senior Airman Hunter Shaw, 49th Force Support Squadron



Senior Airman Virgil Clayton II, 9th Attack Squadron



Senior Airman Nathanial Mellon, 49th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron



Senior Airman Robert Good, 635th Materiel Maintenance Squadron



Senior Airman Jordan I. Martinez, 49th Equipment Maintenance Squadron



Senior Airman Angel Maldonado, 49th Equipment Maintenance Squadron



Senior Airman David Almanza, 49th Force Support Squadron



Senior Airman Elizabeth Harper, 49th Security Forces Squadron



Senior Airman Caleb Schroeck, 49th Component Maintenance Squadron



Senior Airman Bailey J. Melum, 49th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron



Senior Airman Shawnna M. Rowlands, 49th Equipment Maintenance Squadron



Senior Airman Aalec Pace, 849th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron



Senior Airman Joshua Edgington, 849th Maintenance Squadron

