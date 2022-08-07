Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airman Leadership School class 22-6

    Airman Leadership School class 22-6

    Photo By Airman 1st Class Nicholas Paczkowski

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    07.08.2022

    Story by Airman 1st Class Nicholas Paczkowski 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    Thirty-nine Airmen graduated from Holloman’s Airman Leadership School during a ceremony at Club Holloman, July 7, 2022, here.

    ALS is a six-week professional development course designed to prepare new staff sergeants and senior airmen for supervisory duties, and is required before taking on the role of frontline supervisor. Topics covered include leadership, followership, communication skills and the profession of arms.

    ALS is the first of three in-residence courses required for enlisted Airmen and a requirement for promotion to staff sergeant. The other in-residence courses include the NCO Academy and the Senior Noncommissioned Officer Academy, which are prerequisites for promoting to master sergeant and senior master sergeant respectively.



    Congrats to ALS Class 22-6:

    Senior Airman Dakota Havoc, 49th Equipment Maintenance Squadron

    Senior Airman James McDowell, 849th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

    Senior Airman Jaidyn Hurst, 54th Operations Squadron

    Senior Airman Preston Nussbaumer, 49th Maintenance Group

    Senior Airman Taylor Christensen, 49th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

    Senior Airman Luke Byrne, 49th Equipment Maintenance Squadron

    Senior Airman Brandon Haudek, 635th Materiel Maintenance Squadron

    Senior Airman Tycen Jordan, 49th Civil Engineer Squadron

    Senior Airman Eon Reese, 49th Logistics Readiness Squadron

    Senior Airman Joseph C. Rodriquez, 49th Component Maintenance Squadron

    Senior Airman Silas Kornexl, 849th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

    Senior Airman Jacob Rauls, 49th Communications Squadron

    Senior Airman Jacob Way, 49th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

    Senior Airman Ryan Cooke, 635th Materiel Maintenance Squadron

    Senior Airman Robert T. Logan, 49th Logistics Readiness Squadron

    Senior Airman Samantha M. Chang, 49th Logistics Readiness Squadron

    Senior Airman Deandre L. Lee, 49th Security Forces Squadron

    Senior Airman Harley J. Prochnow, 849th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

    Senior Airman Shaun M. Shaffer, 49th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

    Senior Airman Scott N. Kapellas, 849th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

    Staff Sgt. Daniel R. Meeks, 54th Operations Support Squadron

    Senior Airman Shaymus J. Dawson, 49th Component Maintenance Squadron

    Senior Airman Jeremey J. Lambert, 49th Equipment Maintenance Squadron

    Senior Airman Allahna M. Plunkett-Walls, 49th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

    Senior Airman Sean Nichol, 49th Civil Engineer Squadron

    Senior Airman Anthony Davis Jr., 49th Equipment Maintenance Squadron

    Senior Airman Hunter Shaw, 49th Force Support Squadron

    Senior Airman Virgil Clayton II, 9th Attack Squadron

    Senior Airman Nathanial Mellon, 49th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

    Senior Airman Robert Good, 635th Materiel Maintenance Squadron

    Senior Airman Jordan I. Martinez, 49th Equipment Maintenance Squadron

    Senior Airman Angel Maldonado, 49th Equipment Maintenance Squadron

    Senior Airman David Almanza, 49th Force Support Squadron

    Senior Airman Elizabeth Harper, 49th Security Forces Squadron

    Senior Airman Caleb Schroeck, 49th Component Maintenance Squadron

    Senior Airman Bailey J. Melum, 49th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

    Senior Airman Shawnna M. Rowlands, 49th Equipment Maintenance Squadron

    Senior Airman Aalec Pace, 849th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

    Senior Airman Joshua Edgington, 849th Maintenance Squadron

