Fort Sill celebrates 104 years of the Warrant Officer Corps

Photo By Christopher Wilson | Warrant Officer 1 Anthony Lambel, the youngest warrant officer present, left, Col. Terry Clark, director of Training and Development and assistant commandant of the Field Artillery School, center and Chief Warrant Officer 5 Harry Pershad, the most senior chief warrant officer present, cut the ceremonial cake at the 104th Warrant Officer Birthday Celebration at the Field Artillery Museum, Fort Sill, Oklahoma on July 8, 2022. (Photo by Chris Gardner)

FORT SILL, Okla. (July 8, 2022) — Fort Sill celebrated the 104th birthday of the warrant officer corps with a ceremony held at the U.S. Army Field Artillery Museum Friday, July 8, 2022.





“First and foremost, happy birthday,” Col. Terry Clark, director of Training and Development and assistant commandant of the Field Artillery School. “You're the innovative integrators of emerging technologies and will support a wide range of Army missions throughout your career.





Clark then went on to share his personal experiences with warrant officers during his time in the Army, including an exhilarating ride in AH-6 “Little Bird” helicopter flown by a founding member of the storied 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment. He also included warrant officers in advice given to his son, a 2nd Lt., stationed at Fort Campbell Kentucky.





“First, go find the brigade fire support noncommissioned officer,” Clark said. “And then, find the warrant officer. That’s the personal experience I have with (warrant officer’s) and continue to have with them. Our Army is extremely dependent on you and our Soldiers who serve with you.”





The United States Army Warrant Officer Corps was officially created July 9, 1918, but it traces its lineage to the medieval and renaissance eras. Nobles would assume command of ships but would often have no knowledge of shipboard life, let alone navigation or operation. These nobles would rely upon the expertise of senior sailors who tended the technical aspects of running ships. While the nobles held the Kings commission. These technical experts of this sea would hold a warrants commission.





The beginnings of the United States Army Warrant Officer is traced to the position of headquarters clerk in 1896. The act of August 1916, formally authorized the headquarters clerk, renaming it to Army Field clerk. Initially considered civilians, the Judge Advocate General determined these positions held military status.





On July 9, 1918, Congress established the Army Mine Planter Service as part of the Coastal Artillery Corps. 40 Forty warrant officers were authorized to serve as masters mates, chief engineers and assistant engineers. Although warrant officers were of part of the coastal

artillery, they themselves were not artillerymen and were therefore called artillerettes. This, and given lack of supplies, they wore simple bands of brown cloth as rank, lending the Warrant Officer Corps its official color.





The Warrant Officer cohort has undergone several changes throughout its long and storied history. Currently, there are 43 career fields throughout the army that in which warrant officers are serving as subject matter experts. Warrant Officers have served in every aspect of war and in at every level of command.





Today, warrant officers continue the legacy of its time-honored cohort and epitomizes the phrase, “the quiet professional.” They are keepers of the keys and remain steadfast and loyal to the command and the mission.





The Army Warrant Officer is a technical expert, combat leader, trainer and adviser through progressive levels of expertise and assignments, training and education, said Chief Warrant Officer 5 Rolando Rios, chief warrant officer of the Field Artillery. The warrant officer administers, manages, maintains, operates and integrates Army systems and equipment across unified land operations. He said Warrant Officers are innovative integrators of emerging technologies dynamic teachers, competent warfighters and developers of specialized teams of soldiers.





“Today we're marking 104 years of faithful service to the Army and the nation,” said Rios. “Today is an important event for us to make sure that we promote who we are, what we do and the contributions we make, not only to the community, but also to the Army in the nation itself.”