SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. – F-35A Lightning IIs from Eglin Air Force Base, Fla. will visit the 158th Fighter Wing from July 12 to 28. Their scheduled take off windows are between 9:30 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. from July 13 to 15, July 18 to 22, and July 25 to 28.
“We’re happy to accommodate our active duty counterparts from Florida,” said Col. Michael Blair, 158th Operations Group commander. “This is a great opportunity to demonstrate interoperability within the total force.”
Visit www.vtguard.com/f35 for additional information about the F-35, including the flying schedule.
To view an F-35 up close and learn about Vermont Army and Air National Guard missions, aircraft, vehicles and equipment, the public is invited to a free Open House at the 158th Fighter Wing on Sept. 11. Visit www.vtng22.com for more details about the event.
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2022 16:05
|Story ID:
|424647
|Location:
|SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Eglin Air Force Base F-35's set to train in Vermont, by Maj. Meghan Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT