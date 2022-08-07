Ivy Tech Cyber Academy Exercise at MUTC

MUSCATATUCK URBAN TRAINING CENTER, Ind. – The world is increasingly running on 1s and 0s from the car you drive to the system that keeps your water safe.



Demand for qualified cyber security personnel is increasing exponentially every year, and the Muscatatuck Cyber Training Center is one of the world’s leading cyber training venues.



In June, students from the Ivy Tech Cyber Academy were invited to participate in an exercise that tested what they had learned over the past 11 months.



“Today, we’re hosting a culminating event for the students of the Cyber Academy,” said Capt. Adam Rauch, director of the Muscatatuck Cyber Training Center. “To test the skills that they’ve learned in the program and skills that they’re going to need in the near future when they enter the workforce.”



Students are split into three-person teams and given the task of finding four target locations one at a time. Once at the location, they must solve a problem set that will lead them to the next location. Problem sets include translating binary code into an IP address in order to get a prison camera system back online, troubleshooting and repairing internet cable, and network trouble-shooting.



“The first event, our team had some difficulties, but we got pretty far. Whereas the second event took us about five minutes to figure out,” said Ivy Tech Cyber student Yvette Meraz. Being an Indiana National Guard soldier with the 38th Infantry Division, Meraz is happy to share her experience. “If you’re planning on going into the IT field, I do recommend for any National Guard soldier to come and take advantage of this program.”



All students who take part in the culminating exercise are pushed to the limits of their knowledge as the realistic venues at Muscatatuck get them out of the virtual classroom and into a real-world environment.



Student Jeremy McKee came into the Ivy Tech Cyber Academy with absolutely no IT experience.



“They’ve definitely been guiding us for those who have no experience beforehand. More experienced students have been helping, as well,” McKee said.



As an Indiana National Guard Indirect-fire Infantryman, McKee said he has never had the opportunities he has at the Cyber Academy.



The Ivy Tech Cyber Academy offers a two-year associate’s degree and three cyber certifications in an accelerated 11-month period. The classes take place at Muscatatuck Urban Training Center and are open to military personnel and civilians alike.



