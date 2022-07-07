ALS Class 22-E Graduation

Photo By Senior Airman Ashley Thrash | Airman Leadership School Class 22-E sings the Air Force song during the Airman...... read more read more

Photo By Senior Airman Ashley Thrash | Airman Leadership School Class 22-E sings the Air Force song during the Airman Leadership School graduation at the Powell Event Center, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, July 7, 2022. ALS is a five-week course designed to prepare senior airmen to assume supervisory duties through instruction in leadership, followership, written and oral communication skills, and the profession of arms. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ashley Thrash) see less | View Image Page