    ALS Class 22-E Graduation

    Airman Leadership School Class 22-E sings the Air Force song during the Airman

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    07.07.2022

    Story by Senior Airman Ashley Thrash 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    Airman Leadership School graduated Class 22-E at the Powell Event Center, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, July 7.

    ALS is a five-week course designed to prepare senior airmen to assume supervisory duties through instruction in leadership, followership, written and oral communication skills, and the profession of arms.

    Students gain an understanding of their role as military supervisors and how they contribute to the overall goals and mission of the Air Force.

    Senior airmen must complete ALS to assume the rank of staff sergeant.

    Congratulations to the graduates!

    Goodfellow Air Force Base

    Senior Airman Michael Bowman, 17th Training Wing

    Senior Airman Alexandre Chaves, 315th Training Support Squadron

    Senior Airman Christopher Fitch, 17th Security Forces Squadron

    Senior Airman Tyler Hammond, 17th Communications Squadron

    Senior Airman Damon Hunt, 17th Security Forces Squadron

    Senior Airman Christopher Stelly, 17th Healthcare Operations Squadron

    Laughlin Air Force Base

    Senior Airman Clarence Anderson, 47th Operations Support Squadron

    Senior Airman Daenon Davy, 47th Operations Support Squadron

    Senior Airman Cullen Douget, 47th Healthcare Operations Squadron

    Senior Airman Lindsay Francher, 47th Security Forces Squadron

    Staff Sgt. Garrett Gifford, 47th Operations Support Squadron

    Senior Airman Megan Ninemire, 47th Communications Squadron

    Senior Airman Jett Vega, 47th Force Support Squadron

    Youngstown Air Reserve Station

    Senior Airman Sydney Lewis, 910th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

    Seymour Johnson Air Force Base

    Senior Airman Lizbeth Ramirez Sanchez, 916th Maintenance Group

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.07.2022
    Date Posted: 07.08.2022 15:41
    Story ID: 424645
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 
