Airman Leadership School graduated Class 22-E at the Powell Event Center, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, July 7.
ALS is a five-week course designed to prepare senior airmen to assume supervisory duties through instruction in leadership, followership, written and oral communication skills, and the profession of arms.
Students gain an understanding of their role as military supervisors and how they contribute to the overall goals and mission of the Air Force.
Senior airmen must complete ALS to assume the rank of staff sergeant.
Congratulations to the graduates!
Goodfellow Air Force Base
Senior Airman Michael Bowman, 17th Training Wing
Senior Airman Alexandre Chaves, 315th Training Support Squadron
Senior Airman Christopher Fitch, 17th Security Forces Squadron
Senior Airman Tyler Hammond, 17th Communications Squadron
Senior Airman Damon Hunt, 17th Security Forces Squadron
Senior Airman Christopher Stelly, 17th Healthcare Operations Squadron
Laughlin Air Force Base
Senior Airman Clarence Anderson, 47th Operations Support Squadron
Senior Airman Daenon Davy, 47th Operations Support Squadron
Senior Airman Cullen Douget, 47th Healthcare Operations Squadron
Senior Airman Lindsay Francher, 47th Security Forces Squadron
Staff Sgt. Garrett Gifford, 47th Operations Support Squadron
Senior Airman Megan Ninemire, 47th Communications Squadron
Senior Airman Jett Vega, 47th Force Support Squadron
Youngstown Air Reserve Station
Senior Airman Sydney Lewis, 910th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
Seymour Johnson Air Force Base
Senior Airman Lizbeth Ramirez Sanchez, 916th Maintenance Group
This work, ALS Class 22-E Graduation, by SrA Ashley Thrash, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
