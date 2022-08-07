Army Medical Specialist Corps officer promoted to Brigadier General

Col. Deydre S. Teyhen was promoted to Brigadier General July 8, 2022 at a ceremony on Joint Base San Antonio by Lt. Gen. R. Scott Dingle, U.S. Army Surgeon General and Commanding General, U.S. Army Medical Command.



“This is a historic day,” Dingle said. “Deydre Teyhen is going to be the first Specialist Corps general officer.”



Dingle highlighted Teyhen’s experience and leadership successes throughout her career. He specifically noted her leadership as the commander of the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research during the COVID-19 pandemic.



“COVID hit us like a tsunami, and it was under the leadership of this command team, and the soldiers, scientists and the civilians at WRAIR that basically were the foundation of the success of our nation’s response to the COVID pandemic,” Dingle said.



Teyhen thanked the many people who supported her career and invested in her development.



“When I think about humbled, I think about the GOs, SESs, sergeant majors and command sergeant majors who decided to invest in a SP Corps officer at a time when they didn’t know if that investment in time would pay off," Teyhen said. “The time you guys have invested and poured into me has been greatly appreciated."



She added, “This day could not have been possible without those that invested in me – that were senior to me that saw something and wanted to. And also those who paved the way that showed the value of what a SP Corps officer can bring to the fight."



Teyhen’s next assignment will be the commanding general for the Brooke Army Medical Center, Joint Base San Antonio, Texas.



Watch the full ceremony at the link below:

https://www.dvidshub.net/video/849695/promotion-ceremony-colp-deydre-s-teyhen-brigadier-general

