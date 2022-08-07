Survey helps Army medical maintenance gather feedback, improve service

TOBYHANNA, Pa. -- The U.S. Army Medical Materiel Agency is working to make it easier to gather feedback and improve processes to better serve its customer base.



To accomplish this, USAMMA’s Medical Maintenance Management Division, or M3D, developed a new user-friendly survey system through the Army 365 platform that centrally collects feedback, providing a real-time view of satisfaction rates.



“With customer feedback, we hope to understand what products we provide that our customers value,” M3D Director Jorge Magana said. “We also want to identify areas that may require improvements. For instance, we assume that we respond to customer requirements in a timely manner, because we met the internal metrics we set for ourselves, but did we meet the customers’ actual needs and expectations?”



Magana said the former system, using the Department of Defense Interactive Customer Evaluation module, garnered “little to zero productive feedback” from customers supported by USAMMA’s Medical Maintenance Operations Divisions, or MMODs.



“The intent with utilizing the new process is that we make it as easy as possible for customers to provide us the appropriate feedback related to the support we provided,” he said.



William Kamora, quality assurance and control manager at USAMMA’s MMOD at Tobyhanna Army Depot, Pennsylvania, spearheaded the development of the new system. He said the process provides added efficiencies by collecting data automatically and centrally reporting it to M3D leadership.



USAMMA, a direct reporting unit to Army Medical Logistics Command, operates three MMODs across the country, including at Tobyhanna, Hill Air Force Base in Utah and Tracy, California.



All three MMODs have adopted the survey system, which went live last month. Participation data is still being collected, but Kamora said they expect to see an increase overall due to the customer’s ease of use.



The data collected will be used to determine customer perception of the agency’s support, adjust for communication gaps and improve overall services and customer loyalty, Kamora added.



“Communication is the most important factor today as customers want to be up to date and informed on the progress of their equipment and this feedback method allows us to fine tune the processes to ensure this happens,” Kamora said.



Added Magana, “By implementing this new method of soliciting feedback, we strive to improve on how our customers communicate with us. And we want to use that feedback and information to improve our processes that produce what the customer requires and values the most.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.08.2022 Date Posted: 07.08.2022 14:17 Story ID: 424628 Location: TOBYHANNA ARMY DEPOT, PA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Survey helps Army medical maintenance gather feedback, improve service, by C.J. Lovelace, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.