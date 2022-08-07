Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Minnesota Guardsman to Compete in 2022 Best Warrior Competition

    NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES

    07.08.2022

    Story by Sgt. James Bolen 

    Tennessee National Guard Public Affairs Office

    An Arden Hills native will represent the Minnesota Army National Guard at the 2022 National All Guard Best Warrior Competition held in Tennessee, July 24-29.

    Sgt. Richard Carlson, a health care specialist with the Headquarters and Headquarters Troop, 1st Battalion, 94th Cavalry Regiment, will compete against 14 other top National Guard Soldiers and noncommissioned officers in the nation.

    “The Minnesota Guard sent me to Croatia to compete in their version of the Best Warrior Competition and that was unlike anything I’d ever experienced,” said Carlson. “Say yes to as many opportunities as you can in the National Guard, it never ceases to amaze me all the amazing people I’ve met and all the awesome things I’ve been able to do.”

    This year’s national competition will test the competitors' will and determination more than in the previous competitions. They will be graded and evaluated on over 30 events that are designed to test the Soldier’s individual skill and ability to work as a team.

    “The Best Warrior Competition has taught me things that have made me an all-around better Soldier,” said Carlson. “I would advise future competitors to be on top of their physical training.”

    Carlson says his training regimen consists of running, rucking, weightlifting, and wrestling. He also states that he spends around 20-25 hours a week training in between his fitness workouts.

    The winners of the competition will be named the Soldier and NCO of the Year; three of the top soldiers will join them and represent the Army Guard during the Army’s Best Squad Competition later this year.

    Carlson holds a bachelor’s degree in chemistry from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse and is currently working towards his Masters of Business Administration from the University of Maryland.

    In his civilian career, Carlson is a technical services engineer for Cardinal Insulated Glass.

