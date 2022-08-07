Indiana HART Beats the Texas Heat During National Training Mission

COLLEGE STATION, Texas-- The Indiana Helicopter Aquatic Rescue Team participated in a multi-agency exercise in June and showcased their aquatic rescue skills alongside other National Guard, law enforcement, fire rescue and first responder agencies from various states as well as several federal agencies.



Texas Task Force 1 hosted the search and rescue exercise at Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service’s, Disaster City, which contains a variety of obstacles including overturned vehicles, crumbling buildings, rubble piles and even a derailed train.



Additionally, role players acted as victims, were placed in locations on land and in water, for the search and rescue teams to locate and save.



“This is the only time we get to practice domestic operations… and execute the entire mission, mimicking a hurricane in ten hours with more than 100 role players that need rescued,” said Chief Warrant Officer 4 Pedro Vargas-Lebron, a Texas National Guardsman who serves as the military counterpart for Texas Task Force 1. “We need more states to participate and learn that way when it happens for real they can help.”



With a wide variety of obstacles, the exercise served as an opportunity for these agencies, including Indiana HART, to showcase their best and brightest aquatic rescue teams while gaining new knowledge and experiences.



“I’m so blessed to work with this team,” said Chris Baker, an Indiana HART member and South Bend fireman. “These guys just go out and do what they do best. They train hard, learn new skills and have fun doing it.”



In the event of a natural disaster, local law enforcement and first responders are the first boots to hit the ground while the National Guard comes in second and close on their heels. Events like SAREX help to solidify the relationship between the National Guard and emergency response responders before a crisis occurs.



Indiana HART is a team of Indiana National Guardsmen from the 38th Combat Aviation Brigade, 38th Infantry Division and first responders from the South Bend Fire Department.



“SAREX was our chance to demonstrate what we are capable on a big stage,” said Sgt. Daniel Spencer, an Indiana Guardsman and Indiana HART team member. “Our performance is the product of our dedication, effort, energy, time and training. It shows that we are ready to be called upon when disaster strikes.”

Date Taken: 07.08.2022