Grand Forks AFB graduates 1st Multi-Capable Airmen

Airmen from the 319th Logistics Readiness Squadron talk about their time in the Multi-Capable Airman course July 7, 2022, at Grand Forks Air Force Base, North Dakota. The 319th Reconnaissance Wing implemented the MCA course to train airmen to be able to perform a variety of tasks outside of their primary career field in response to Air Force Doctrine Note 1-12, published Dec. 1, 2021, which highlighted the need for airmen who can adapt quickly to fluid environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Roxanne A. Belovarac)

GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, N.D. -- Eight airmen from the 319th Logistics Readiness Squadron here graduated the 319th Reconnaissance Wing’s first Multi-Capable Airman class July 7, 2022, at Grand Forks Air Force Base.



Air Force Doctrine Note 1-21, Agile Combat Employment, published Dec. 1, 2021, charges leaders to develop Multi-Capable Airmen, defined as: "airmen capable of accomplishing tasks outside of their core Air Force specialty. They are enabled by cross-utilization training and can operate independently in an expeditionary environment to accomplish mission objectives within acceptable levels of risk."



The 319th LRS created its MCA course to develop Grand Forks AFB airmen in line with the published doctrine.



These Airman trained as a cross-functional team to provide base operating support and first-class logistics in the event that they are employed under the ACE concept.



They completed a rigorous 12-week course covering over 150 functions from multiple career fields. This included training in six career fields at the 319th LRS such as supply, fuels, logistics plans and transportation as well as Security Forces augmentee training, small shelter setup, night vision devices, and all levels of Mission Oriented Protective Posture gear. The airmen also conducted weapons familiarization with an innovative laser training and auto trigger reset systems for the M4 Carbine.



At Grand Forks AFB, the 319th LRS took part in an MCA course to train airmen to perform tasks from multiple career fields in order to expand their skillsets and better prepare for the needs of the future. The Multi-Capable Airman course was developed to ensure Airmen are prepared and equipped with the knowledge they need to become force multipliers, not limiting factors.



The next class starts soon and is open to the all Grand Forks AFB airmen. For more details, please contact Tech. Sgt. Gregory Allen at 701-747-3971 or Major David Geaney at 701-747-5859.



(Portions of this article were written By Tech. Sgt. Gregory Allen, the noncommissioned officer in charge of the 319th LRS grand transportation element.)