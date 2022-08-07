Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EMF Change of Charge at Camp Lemonnier

    DJIBOUTI

    07.08.2022

    Story by Petty Officer 1st Class Christopher Previc 

    Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti

    CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (July 8, 2022) U.S. Navy Cmdr. Tara McGinnis, officer-in-charge (OIC) of the Expeditionary Medical Facility (EMF) on Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti (CLDJ), transferred OIC responsibility to U.S. Navy Cmdr. Stephanie Paone in a change of charge ceremony on camp, July 8, 2022.

    The Commanding Officer of CLDJ, Capt. Brian R. Iber, presided over the event and was the guest speaker. He praised McGinnis for her superior leadership and strong dedication to support, care and treat service members in the Horn of Africa.

    EMF CLDJ is a team of six directors across 17 departments with a staff of 151 joint service medical professionals. During McGinnis’s year as EMF OIC, there were 5,000 outpatient encounters, 52 admissions, 16 surgeries, 800 mental health encounters, 3,000 dental procedures, 400 x-rays, 4,980 prescriptions, and 221 medical evacuations to higher echelons of care.

    “These are heavy lifts by any metric,” Iber said. "I am sure this is a deployment [Cmdr. McGinnis] will never forget for the rest of her naval career and beyond."

    Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti serves as an expeditionary base for U.S. military forces providing support to ships, aircraft, and personnel that ensure security and stability throughout Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia.

    This work, EMF Change of Charge at Camp Lemonnier, by PO1 Christopher Previc, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

