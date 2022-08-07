Navy Defense Foreign Language Testing Reopens in Naples and Rota

The Center for Information Warfare Training is pleased to announce the restoration of testing under the Navy Defense Foreign Language Testing Program (N-DFLTP) in Naples, Italy and Rota, Spain.



Appointments are now available for the Defense Language Aptitude Battery (DLAB) and the Defense Language Proficiency Tests (DLPTs) at Navy Language Testing Centers (NLTCs) in Naples and Rota. To schedule a language test for you or for a Sailor in your charge, please, use the scheduling tool at https://www.mnp.navy.mil/group/training-education-qualifications/appointment-scheduler.



For more information contact:

NLTC Naples - LanguageTesting_Naples@us.navy.mil

NLTC Rota - LanguageTesting_Rota@us.navy.mil



For information about Navy’s Language, Regional Expertise, and Culture (LREC) program and language testing, please visit: https://www.netc.navy.mil/LREC.

