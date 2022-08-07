Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Defense Foreign Language Testing Reopens in Naples and Rota

    PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES

    07.08.2022

    The Center for Information Warfare Training is pleased to announce the restoration of testing under the Navy Defense Foreign Language Testing Program (N-DFLTP) in Naples, Italy and Rota, Spain.

    Appointments are now available for the Defense Language Aptitude Battery (DLAB) and the Defense Language Proficiency Tests (DLPTs) at Navy Language Testing Centers (NLTCs) in Naples and Rota. To schedule a language test for you or for a Sailor in your charge, please, use the scheduling tool at https://www.mnp.navy.mil/group/training-education-qualifications/appointment-scheduler.

    NLTC Naples - LanguageTesting_Naples@us.navy.mil
    NLTC Rota - LanguageTesting_Rota@us.navy.mil

    For information about Navy’s Language, Regional Expertise, and Culture (LREC) program and language testing, please visit: https://www.netc.navy.mil/LREC.

