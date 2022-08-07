Port Dawg Rodeo brings Airmen together, forges relationships

The 521st Air Mobility Operations Wing hosted 10 teams of Airmen from Europe and the Middle East for the 2022 Port Dawg Rodeo at Ramstein Air Base Germany, July 6th, 2022.



“The Port Dawg Rodeo is a 2T2 tradition and a chance for units to compete against one another to demonstrate capabilities, showcase their skillsets, and build camaraderie,” said Master Sgt. Richard Babb, 521 AMOW Port Dawg Rodeo Co-Chair.



We’ve brought our AMOW brothers and sisters together from all of our wing’s geographically separated units along with Airmen from Logistics Readiness Squadrons from across U.S. Air Forces in Europe, said Babb. “We teach each other how to get the job done safely and effectively, together as a team.”



The Rodeo consisted of seven events that tested the teams’ ability to do port tasks in support of air mobility, Port Dawg knowledge, and their physical strength. Events were completed and then scored on following the technical orders with deductions for safety violations while completing the tasks.



The rodeo tests training, but also forms relationships and strengthens teams.



“So much of what we do in Air Mobility Command is built on teamwork,” said Col. Jens Lyndrup 721st Air Mobility Operations Group commander. “We have teams from across two commands come together in a way that builds those relationships to create mission success.”



Air Mobility Command Rodeos have been held in some form over the past 66 years. Coincidently, the benefits of the 2021 Rodeo were immediately evident when less than a month later, the surge of Afghan travelers from Operation Allies Refuge poured into Ramstein Air Base.



“The same teams that were working hard on Port Dawg Operations (at Rodeo) were the same teams that came together to receive, process and out-process 35 thousand Afghans here at Ramstein,” said Lyndrup. “That’s a significant lift; that level of trust, teamwork and competency doesn’t happen overnight.”



The common factor that unites every team is the Air Force Specialty Code of 2T2, which carries with it the beloved distinction of “Port Dawg.” But, what exactly is a “Port Dawg?”



“While there are rumors and legends on where the name ‘Port Dawg’ came from, the official origin is unknown. But to me, ‘Port Dawg’ is a verb,” said Chief Master Sgt. Jessica Mallett, 721st Air Mobility Operations Group senior enlisted leader. “To ‘Port Dawg’ something is to put it all out there to get the mission done. To pull together as a team, even if that team is small, to do whatever it takes to make sure the aircraft take off on time."



“When you’re out there and you have a team of five Airmen and you have to load an entire C-5 or C-17, you have to be in synch and know what’s going on,” said Mallett. “And sometimes, make magic happen to get these missions off the ground and to where they need to be.”



The rodeo is one way Port Dawgs can get in synch to make that magic happen, and is one AMC tradition sure not to go away anytime soon.



“It’s important for us to continue this tradition as we look forward, we live in a dynamic time and we don’t know what exactly may come our way,” said Lyndrup. “We want to make sure we always have ready Airmen that are capable of delivering at a moment’s notice.”



Official results of the 2022 521 AMOW Port Dawg Rodeo

First Place: 721st Aerial Port Squadron Team 1, Ramstein Air Base

Second Place: 724th Air Mobility Squadron, Aviano Air Base

Third Place: 8th Expeditionary Air Mobility Squadron, Al Udeid Air Base

