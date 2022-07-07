Brig. Gen. Feltey visits the Land Forces Training Center

Photo By Spc. Ellison Schuman | U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Thomas M. Feltey, Armor School Commandant, U.S. Army Maneuver...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Ellison Schuman | U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Thomas M. Feltey, Armor School Commandant, U.S. Army Maneuver Center of Excellence, rides in a Polish PT-91 tank with Polish army Col. Krzysztof Kuba, commander of the Land Forces Training Center during a visit to the Land Forces Training Center at Biedrusko, Poland, July 7, 2022. Feltey visited the training center to observe how Polish armor forces conduct training and operations. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Ellison Schuman) see less | View Image Page

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Thomas M. Feltey, Armor School Commandant, U.S. Army Maneuver Center of Excellence, visited the Land Forces Training Center at Biedrusko, Poland, July 7, 2022. Feltey visited the training center to observe how Polish armor forces conduct training and operations.



“Today was all about our partners and allies,” said Feltey. “We really invested in an important relationship between the U.S. Armor School and the Polish Armor School.”



Polish army Col. Krzysztof Kuba, the Land Forces Training Center commander, gave the base tour. During the visit, Feltey and Kuba discussed how the Polish forces could adjust their training to accommodate integrating the M1 Abrams battle tank into their military.



The Polish Land Forces purchased 250 U.S. M1A2 SEPv3 tanks, and the U.S. Army and the Polish Land Forces designed a Tank Academy to teach Polish Soldiers everything there is to know about the Abrams. During these classes, U.S. Soldiers instruct the Polish on the capabilities of the M1A2 Abrams tank – how to operate and use it in a tactical environment, as well as maintenance, recovery, and how to plan and conduct gunnery.



During the visit, Feltey could test the Polish wheeled armored vehicle simulator, an indoor weapons simulator, and ride in a Polish T-72M tank.



“My favorite part of this visit was when I got to ride in the T-72,” said Feltey. “I never thought that I would be able to do that, and it was really awesome.”



At the end of the visit, Feltey gave a United States Army Armor School patch to Kuba, showing his appreciation for their partnership.



“There is a huge importance of the strategic relationship between the United States and our NATO allies, especially during this critically important time,” said Feltey.