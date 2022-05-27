US, Bosnia-Herzegovina participate in workshop to build partnership and response capacity

Courtesy Photo | Julie Vicars, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers geographic information systems specialist,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Julie Vicars, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers geographic information systems specialist, briefs Bosnian first responders during a week-long international GIS workshop May 23-27. The workshop was sponsored by the Civil-Military Emergency Preparedness program and it included the participation of first responders from the Bosnia-Herzegovina and the United States. The CMEP Program fosters the capabilities all countries need to achieve their security objectives and to meet the consequence management expectations of their citizens following disaster events. see less | View Image Page

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina - A team of first responders traveled to Sarajevo for a geographic information systems workshop as part of the U.S. Civil-Military Emergency Preparedness Program May 23-26.



This team, made up of experts in GIS, emergency operations and crisis communications, to include U.S. Army Corps of Engineers personnel and members of the Maryland National Guard and Maryland Department of Emergency Management, spent the week working with 19 fellow Bosnian first responders for the purpose of increasing national and international cooperation in the area of emergency planning and preparedness. The week’s events included presentations, lessons learned discussions and a review of sample GIS dashboards.



“All of the participants from Bosnian-Herzegovina we worked with are very skilled professionals, and this workshop provided them with the opportunity to engage with their colleagues from other organizations and learn how GIS can aid decision makers during disasters,” said Diane Acurio, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Headquarters CMEP program manager and team leader. “I believe this event was very successful in that it brought together a number of people who will work closely in a crisis in future response efforts.”