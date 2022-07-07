Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Eighth Army hosts trilateral symposium with Korean, Japanese junior officers

    Eighth Army hosts trilateral symposium with Korean, Japanese junior officers

    Photo By Spc. Zion Thomas | Officers from the Republic of Korea and Japanese Self Defense Force receive a briefing...... read more read more

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    07.07.2022

    Courtesy Story

    8th Army

    Leaders from Eighth Army hosted 23 officers from the United States, the Republic of Korea and Japan during the Trilateral Junior Officer Exchange Symposium July 4-8.

    During the symposium, Eighth Army’s command team consisting of Lt. Gen. Bill Burleson, Eighth Army commanding general, and Command Sgt. Maj. Robert Cobb, joined the 2nd Infantry Division’s deputy commanding general, Brig. Gen. Lori Robinson, in speaking with the guest officers. The leaders briefed the U.S. mission in Korea, explained the importance of noncommissioned officer leadership and why building relationships among the three allies helps support regional stability. The officers also had the opportunity to interact with tactical equipment and digital training systems on U.S. Army Garrison-Humphreys.

    The delegation visited multiple sites across Korea to showcase training developments, equipment, facilities, and the ROK-US alliance.

    The symposium helped enhance understanding of each nation’s military, including operational terms, concepts, education and roles in the Asia-Pacific region. The event also helped foster the relationship between the allies whose junior officers will serve in future leadership roles.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.07.2022
    Date Posted: 07.08.2022 03:36
    Story ID: 424570
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, KR
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Eighth Army hosts trilateral symposium with Korean, Japanese junior officers, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Eighth Army hosts trilateral symposium with Korean, Japanese junior officers
    Eighth Army hosts trilateral symposium with Korean, Japanese junior officers
    Eighth Army hosts trilateral symposium with Korean, Japanese junior officers

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Korea
    Eighth Army
    Japan Self-Defense Forces
    Camp Humphreys
    Indo-pacific

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT