Eighth Army hosts trilateral symposium with Korean, Japanese junior officers

CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, SOUTH KOREA 07.07.2022 Courtesy Story 8th Army

Leaders from Eighth Army hosted 23 officers from the United States, the Republic of Korea and Japan during the Trilateral Junior Officer Exchange Symposium July 4-8.



During the symposium, Eighth Army’s command team consisting of Lt. Gen. Bill Burleson, Eighth Army commanding general, and Command Sgt. Maj. Robert Cobb, joined the 2nd Infantry Division’s deputy commanding general, Brig. Gen. Lori Robinson, in speaking with the guest officers. The leaders briefed the U.S. mission in Korea, explained the importance of noncommissioned officer leadership and why building relationships among the three allies helps support regional stability. The officers also had the opportunity to interact with tactical equipment and digital training systems on U.S. Army Garrison-Humphreys.



The delegation visited multiple sites across Korea to showcase training developments, equipment, facilities, and the ROK-US alliance.



The symposium helped enhance understanding of each nation’s military, including operational terms, concepts, education and roles in the Asia-Pacific region. The event also helped foster the relationship between the allies whose junior officers will serve in future leadership roles.