Mercury 6, Signing On The Net

CAMP HUMPHREYS, REPUBLIC OF KOREA – On a bright summer day in the “Land of the Morning Calm,” the 1st Theater Signal Brigade, welcomed the new Brigade Commander, Col. Christopher S. McClure during a Change of Command Ceremony held at the Collier Fitness Center in Camp Humphreys, the Republic of Korea on July 7, 2022.

A Change of Command Ceremony is a military tradition representing a formal transfer of authority and responsibility for a unit from one commanding or flag officer to another.

As the ceremony was close to beginning, family, friends, colleagues, and soldiers of the 1TSB gathered not only to receive the incoming Commander but also to recognize the outgoing Commander, Col. Anne-Marie R. Wiersgalla who served as the 1TSB Commander for over two years.

The ceremony continued with the official pass of the 1TSB Colors. For military units, the colors represent not only the unit but also the unity and loyalty of its soldiers. They are the representation of the Commanders’ authority and their responsibility to the unit.

Command Sgt. Maj. Jay A. High, as the 1STB BDE Command Sergeant Major is the official custodian of the Unit’s colors. He also serves as the principal enlisted advisor to the Commander, acting as the leading spokesperson for the soldiers and their concerns.

Lt. Gen. Willard M. Burleson III, Eighth Army Commanding General, presided over the pass of colors, relinquishing Wiersgalla of her duties as BDE Commander and entrusting the 1TSB to McClure as he receives the colors, officially becoming the new “Mercury 6.”

“Anne, your leadership, direction, and guidance ensured that this Brigade was ready and that you were ready to perform your duties in support of our warfare,” said Burleson looking at Wiersgalla during his farewell speech. “Your selfless service to our Army, and your efforts in life, and lastly your positive impact, well done.

After Burleson's speech, Wiersgalla had the opportunity to address one more time the members of the Mercury BDE who have been with her on this journey while in command.

“I’ve learned so much from so many of you and there are too many to thank for their love, mentorship, time, trust, and understanding,” said Wiersgalla looking at the public. “To my Mercury BDE family, over the past two years you achieved much, because of your passion, dedication, and commitment, and this talent is represented today by those in the formation before us.”

After Wiersgalla finished her speech, McClure takes over the podium and addresses the public, and his new team while thanking Wiersgalla for her time and dedication in Command of the 1TSB.

“To Col. Wiersgalla, thank you for your outstanding transition, I know the 1TSB is better because of your leadership and I endeavor to continue to build on the accomplishments and success that you gained,” said McClure looking at Wiersgalla. “To the members of the 1TSB, know that this command is my first choice, this is where I want to be, and I am honored and grateful that the Army has given me the opportunity to serve with you.”

To finalize the ceremony, McClure took over the formation and addressed Burleson concluding the ceremony and initiating his new journey as the new leader of the 1st Theater Signal Brigade, Mercury 6.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.07.2022 Date Posted: 07.08.2022 Story ID: 424567 Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, KR