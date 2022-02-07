Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Under Pacific Partnership, U.S. Navy and RFMF Hand Over New Navonu Primary School Classrooms

    FIJI

    07.02.2022

    Courtesy Story

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    SUVA, Fiji – On July 2, the United States and the Republic of Fiji Military Forces (RFMF) Engineers formally handed over a new two-room classroom for the Navonu Primary School to the Fiji Ministry of Education, Heritage and Arts (MEHA). U.K. Royal Navy Captain Kerri Harris attended the handover ceremony representing United States Navy Pacific Fleet where he serves on secondment as the Director for Humanitarian Assistance/Disaster Relief and Combined Operations. The event was organized and attended by the Navonu Primary school teachers, students, and community as well as MEHA Divisional Education Officer Northern, IlisevaVolai.

    Captain Harris said, “The Pacific Partnership Navonu project has touched many hearts. It is more than a new school building with solar power; more than a refuge against future cyclones; more than a portal to the outside world (internet) – it shows the power of partnership as the Seabees of Naval Mobile Construction Battalion Three proudly teamed up with members of the Republic of Fiji Military Forces to enhance the learning environment for the students at Navonu Primary School.”

    U.S. Naval Mobile Construction Battalion THREE and members of the RFMF Engineers built the classroom in Vanua Levu as part of Pacific Partnership 2022 (PP22). The team of engineers from the U.S. Navy and RFMF broke ground on the new classrooms on May 26, and the handover comes after a US$946,000, 42-day collaborative effort to build the two-room schoolhouse at Navonu Primary School.

    Now in its 17th year, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific Region. As part of Pacific Partnership 2022 (PP22), the mission team conducts missions throughout Oceania and the Western Pacific. The Pacific Partnership 22 team works with host nation counterparts and regional partners to provide tailored medical, dental, and veterinary care and conduct bilateral engineering civic actions, and exchange information related to disaster response processes and procedures. Engagements vary based on host nation requirements and requests.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.02.2022
    Date Posted: 07.08.2022 09:17
    Story ID: 424565
    Location: FJ
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Under Pacific Partnership, U.S. Navy and RFMF Hand Over New Navonu Primary School Classrooms, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Pacific Partnership
    USNS Mercy
    Navy Partnerships
    PP22
    Pacific Partnership 2022

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT