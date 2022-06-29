Boytim takes command of 84th RADES

Lt. Col. Douglas Boytim took command of the 84th Radar Evaluation Squadron from Lt. Col. Jesse Scott during a change of command ceremony at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, June 16.



The change of command is a military tradition, representing a formal transfer of a unit’s authority and responsibility from one commander to another. Col. Adam Shelton, 505th Test & Training Group commander, Hurlburt Field, Florida, presided over the ceremony.



“The 84th Radar Evaluation Squadron is a unique unit that has no equal. Many squadrons have and will claim that disclaimer, but the 84th RADES embodies it,” stated Shelton. “This unit has excelled under Lt. Col. Scott’s tenure, but as our service evolves its Homeland Defense approach with a new Arctic strategy, invests in new systems like 3DELRR [Three-Dimensional Expeditionary Long-Range Radar], and explores robust passive systems, Lt. Col. Boytim is the right leader at the right time.”



Before Boytim accepted the guidon and command, Scott shared, “I would like to express my sincere appreciation to the men and women of the 84th Radar Evaluation Squadron for their hard work and dedication over the last three years. It is because of their selflessness and willingness to serve that the squadron has thrived.”



Scott continued, “The unit has had numerous remarkable accomplishments from being designated as an Air Force Data Center to developing tactics, techniques and procedures for accomplishing remote radar evaluations due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It has truly been an honor to serve with every member of this unit and I will cherish being the 84th RADES commander forever.”



As the commander, Lt. Col. Boytim will lead the 96-member squadron and four operating locations responsible for monitoring, evaluating, optimizing, and integrating fixed and mobile long-range radars for both the Department of Defense and federal aviation and defense communities. The 84th RADES sets the standard for sensor coverage prediction and depiction. It also provides data analysis and unique radar forensics to support search and rescue missions and aircraft mishap investigations. Squadron members ensure that controllers have reliable and accurate sensor information for day-to-day operations, contingencies, and specialized activities such as counter-narcotics and search and rescue. Armed with technical experts, cyber operators, radar maintainers, specially trained surveyors, and four operating locations at North American Aerospace Defense Command Air Defense Sectors, the 84th RADES is a major contributor to all facets of air detection, air sovereignty, and command and control. In addition, the squadron conducts radar obstruction analysis, including wind farm evaluations, radar coverage studies, and diagrams in support of the Federal Aviation Administration and other DOD entities.



Lt. Col. Boytim’s previous assignment was as the director of operations with the 84th RADES, Hill AFB, Utah. As the DO he oversaw the operations of three flights, including the four geographically separated units in New York, Washington, Alaska, and Hawaii. He supported nine major radar evaluation and special purpose programs encompassing 480 air defense, air surveillance, and counter-narcotic radar sensors worldwide valued at 11 billion dollars.



“It’s an honor to take command of this professional and dedicated team of radar experts who conduct such a unique mission so vital to our national defense. This squadron comprises generations of individuals who combined have hundreds of years of radar knowledge that is unmatched by any organization in the world,” said Boytim. “As we look to the future, the systems may change, our mission will not. We will provide exceptional sensor evaluation and analysis to our current program efforts; dedicated operating location support to the Air Defense Sectors; and agile software development combined with an innovative and secure data center. Technological advances will drive increased demand for our services.



Boytim continued, “[The] 84th RADES will lead the evaluation requirements of emerging sensors that will sustain the Department of Defense for years to come. I look forward to bridging the radars of the past to the sensors of the future!”



Lt. Col. Scott is retiring from the U.S. Air Force with more than 20 years of service and will remain in the Salt Lake City area.



The 84th RADES at Hill AFB, Utah, reports to the 505th TTG, assigned to the 505th Command and Control Wing; both are headquartered at Hurlburt Field, Florida.

