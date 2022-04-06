The 658th RSG Command Team Visit Guam and Saipan

By: 1st. Lt. Yazmin Chavez



The 658th Regional Support Group (RSG), like most units of the 9th Mission Support Command (MSC), is one of the most geographically dispersed units in the Army Reserve. It is headquartered in Camp Humphreys, Korea but has subordinate units dispersed throughout many miles of Pacific Ocean.



Col. Samuel Hunter and Sgt. Maj. Ira Ford, the 658th RSG commander and command sergeant major spent June battle assembly over 1000 miles away from their headquarters at Camp Humphreys visiting units and conducting engagements in Guam and Saipan.



“The 302nd and 962nd Quartermaster Companies call Guam and Saipan home,” explained Ford. “The 302nd is a laundry services company and the 962nd performs mortuary affairs.”



“The purpose of the quartermaster companies is to build capability and capacity for the 9th MSC in the Indo-Pacific Command (INDOPACOM) area of operations,” added Hunter.



During their visit to Guam and Saipan, Hunter and Ford observed 302nd and 962nd Soldiers training, participated in an Army Combat Fitness Test and held a town hall to discuss important issues affecting these Soldiers.



The geographic location of 658th units among isolated Pacific islands and the key capabilities they provide makes them essential in a variety of scenarios.



“In peacetime, our units are often called upon to assist during natural disasters,” explained Ford. “When Super Typhoon Yutu decimated Saipan in 2018, our units were strategically positioned to provide immediate assistance.”



Hunter and Ford also dedicated time during their trip to visit with key military and civilian leaders in Guam and Saipan.



“We participated in important meetings with, Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Guam office, Guam’s Lieutenant Governor Josh Tenorio, as well as Rear Adm. Benjamin Nicholson, the Commander of Joint Region Marianas,” said Hunter. “The purpose of visiting both civilian and military leaders in this region is to discuss the unique capabilities we offer the joint military force in both peacetime and wartime.”

