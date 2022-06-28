605th TES, Det 1 welcomes new commander

The 605th Test and Evaluation Squadron, Detachment 1 welcomed their new commander, Maj. Katherine Maier, during a change of command ceremony, Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, June 13.



The change of command is a military tradition, representing a formal transfer of a unit’s authority and responsibility from one commander to another. Lt. Col. Carly Sims, 605th Test and Evaluation Squadron commander, presided over the ceremony.



“We are glad to have Maj. Maier join the 605th TES leadership team. She is a command-and-control expert with extensive developmental and operational test experience; the right person to lead Detachment 1, as we continue to modernize the E-3 [Airborne Warning and Control System] and prepare for future of the E-7 [Wedgetail],” said Sims.



Before Maier accepted the guidon and command, Lt. Col. Dameion Briggs, 605th TES, Det 1 commander, shared, “It has been an honor and a pleasure serving alongside the men and women of Det 1, 605th TES and the AWACS CTF [Combined Test Force]. I want to thank you all for your continued dedication to ensuring the E-3 remains relevant and lethal.”

Briggs continued, “During my two-year command tour, we have flown more than 80 sorties, culminating in over 430 hours; all in the effort of executing our mission of executing integrated test and evaluation of the E-3 weapon system to field innovation and develop tactics for the AWACS community. The challenge and goal I set before you two years ago, to protect the brand, remains relevant today. Don’t lose sight of this goal as you prepare to transition to a new platform, America deserves your best.”



As the commander, Maier will lead the 21-member detachment responsible for executing integrated developmental and operational tests for programs, upgrades, and capabilities for U.S. E-3 Airborne Warning and Control Systems and some Foreign Military Sales support programs.

Prior to her current assignment, Maier was the division chief, Command and Control Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance Test Operations, Air Force Operational Test and Evaluation Center, Detachment 5, Edwards Air Force Base, California. She is a senior air battle manager with more than 1,200 hours in the E-3A/B/C/G.



Maier began by thanking her family and friends. Next, she took a moment to address the men and women newly under her command.



“It is my honor to command the people of the 605th Test and Evaluation Squadron, Detachment 1. I will do my best to serve you so that, as a team, we complete the mission,” said Maier. “As Detachment 1's current focus is to perform operational testing on modernizing efforts for the E-3, we also have a monumental shift over the next several years to operational test and fielding of the E-7 Wedgetail. This is a very exciting time to be in C2, and we have a real impact on future aviators and warfare.”



“In order to keep pace with our near peer adversaries, we must have a capable airborne C2 platform. The continuous modifications of the E-3G and the future delivery of the E-7 ensure that we can fight a strategic adversary,” Maier closed.



Briggs will continue his career as the Chief, International Airborne C2 Programs Branch; U.S. Air Force International Affairs; Pentagon, Washington, D.C.



The 605th TES, Det. 1 provides flight crew, mission crew, maintenance, and computer support personnel to the AWACS CTF for rapid prototyping, spiral development, and operational test and evaluation of U.S., North Atlantic Treaty Organization, and FMS AWACS enhancement programs. The detachment also supports all contractor and government AWACS integrated product teams.

