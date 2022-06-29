Butler takes command of 705th CTS, DMOC

Lt. Col. Michael Butler took command of the 705th Combat Training Squadron, also known as the Distributed Mission Operations Center, from Lt. Col. Lindsay Post during a change of command ceremony at Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, June 16.



The presiding officer, Col. James Landreth, 505th Combat Training Group deputy commander, Nellis AFB, Nevada, oversaw the transfer of command between Butler and Post.



Landreth began by thanking Post for her outstanding leadership during her two years in command.



“It has been an honor and a privilege to work with you during your command. Through your steadfast leadership, you and the men and women of the DMOC have successfully executed your mission without fail. I wish you and your family nothing but the best as you move forward. Job well done!,” said Landreth.



Before officially relinquishing command during the ceremony, Post spoke about how proud she was to have served as the DMOC’s commander.



“I am so humbled and proud to have been part of such a diverse group of professionals. Through COVID, they have shown up every day to get the mission done; we continued and even excelled due to the inherently distributed nature of what we do,” said Post. “The experts in this squadron continue to innovate; VIRTUAL FLAGs have changed significantly to be better postured to train in relevant virtual environments and AORs [area of responsibilities] the warfighter needs.”

Post continued, “This is a tough mission, but the Dragons continue to amaze me with their ideas and passion for the mission. I’m excited to see where the DMOC goes with Lt. Col. Butler at the helm!”



Butler is a senior air battle manager with experience on the E-3 airborne warning and control system aircraft and has instructed at the United States Air Force Weapons School.



Butler previously served as the director of operations of the 705th CTS, Kirtland AFB, New Mexico. As the DO, he managed the daily operations at the DMOC, provided integrated major combat operations training for more than 30 joint and coalition exercises annually, and prepared over 100,000 warfighters through VIRTUAL FLAG and other exercises.



Landreth expressed how Butler’s leadership and experiences will complement the 705th CTS as it continues forward.



“Lt. Col. Butler is the right person at the right time to continue building upon the successes laid before him. I have all the faith and confidence that you will lead this squadron in the same capacity for which you discharged your duties as the director of operations. I will be proud to serve alongside you as the DMOC continues to support the warfighter,” said Landreth.



Addressing the squadron for the first time as commander, Butler thanked Airmen present for their steadfast efforts to achieve mission success.

“I am privileged and humbled to have been selected to command this incredible unit, the 705th CTS, with which I have been serving for the last two years,” said Lt. Col. Michael Butler, 705th CTS commander. “I have been amazed with the innovation and dedication of the team here in leading the DOD [Department of Defense]’s distributed virtual warfare efforts. This is the only place that can train to the size and scope required to defeat the nation’s threats.”



Butler will lead the 155-member squadron responsible for developing and integrating technologies to deliver a Live-Synthetic-Blended combat environment for essential warfighter exercises. While the 705 CTS has a long history of executing Commander Air Combat Command’s Exercise VIRTUAL FLAG and VIRTUAL FLAG: Coalition, they also support warfighter readiness on multiple fronts, to include Air Expeditionary Forces spin-up, preparation for Major Combat Operations, familiarity with critical C2 data interchange, and training of tactics, techniques, & procedures.

Additionally, the 705th CTS supports Live-Virtual-Constructive range integration efforts through training events such as RED FLAG, NORTHERN EDGE, EMERALD WARRIOR, Navy Fleet Synthetic Training, Army Joint Kill Chain Exercise, and USAF Weapons School.



Butler praised the 705th CTS’s accomplishments under Post’s leadership, and challenged the DMOC’s team to continue. “I look forward to continuing the momentum that Lt. Col. Post has built over the course of the last two years; I have big shoes to fill!”



Post will be attending the Joint Advanced Warfighting School, Joint Forces Staff College, Norfolk, Virginia.



The 705th CTS provides the most robust virtual Combat Air Force and command and control training, test, and experimentation facility and functions as lead Distributive Mission Operations integrator for full spectrum DMO activities for U.S. Air Force, joint, and coalition partners.

