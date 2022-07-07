Leader of the Bands

PEARL CITY, c - Chief Warrant Officer 5 Curtis Hiyane, Commander of the 111th Army Band (111AB) has been selected as the new Vice Chief of Army National Guard (ARNG) Bands.



With almost 40 years of military service, Hiyane has been the 111AB’s commander for over 25 years. He will also take responsibility at a national level to interface between all band commanders from 51 states and territories with the Army School of Music for planning, training and recruiting.



On top of commanding the 111AB in Hawai’i, Hiyane will be traveling across the country to conduct Operational Readiness Evaluations (ORE) for all National Guard bands. He will also conduct Technical Assistance visits and organize and host the annual ARNG Band Leader Training.



Hiyane was very humbled by his promotion to chief warrant officer five.



“I know and truly believe that it has been paved by the love and support and family and colleagues,” said Hiyane. “I feel I owe each and every one of them a pledge to do my best to represent the National Guard bands with honor and distinction.”



He is grateful to share his passion for music through teaching high school band at Mililani high School and conducting the 111AB.



“My career at Mililani High School allowed me to shape minds and influence the future leaders through music,” said Hiyane. “In the HIARNG 111AB, I work with professional musicians in every sense of the word. I really consider it an honor and privilege to be the conductor and commander of such an outstanding unit.”



Hiyane recently retired from the State Department of Education as the Mililani High School band director with 30 years of service. His favorite subject to teach was the Symphonic Wind Ensemble.



“The students in that class all had the same drive and passion for band literature,” said Hiyane. “It was truly a pleasure to guide them through their music educational journey.”



Hiyane initially joined the military in 1982 as a combat medic specialist with the 100th Infantry Battalion for nine years. At the time, he was going to college to become a high school band teacher, so he transferred to the HIARNG and joined the 111AB.



He realized his affinity for teaching while coaching judo at Mililani High School. With a 4th degree black belt in judo, Hiyane said he really enjoyed instructing other people in this sport. His inspiration to teach music came from his intermediate band director at Wheeler Intermediate school, Don Tsuha.



“Mr. Tsuha had a way of teaching that went way beyond the notes and rhythm of the music,” recalled Hiyane. “He expressed the importance of teaching music to develop the character of a caring human being.”



Hiyane is the first Hawaii guardsman to serve as the Vice Chief of the ARNG Bands, one of two chief warrant officers in the nation. He will perform double-duty as the Commander of the 111th Army Band as well as the ARNG bands.



He is thankful for the 111AB for the opportunity to serve as Vice Chief of the ARNG Bands. He said it was due to their performances during annual external evaluations and continuous prestigious merit that made a lasting impression which led to his military career opportunities.



“Although, this promotion is for one Soldier, I truly believe that it's a combination of all and the time and efforts that the 111AB members produce,” said Hiyane. “I would like to have them continue to be the shining star of musical excellence in the National Guard. The allocation of a chief warrant officer five slot is a credit to the 111AB.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.07.2022 Date Posted: 07.07.2022 19:48 Story ID: 424553 Location: PEARL CITY, HI, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Leader of the Bands, by SGT Lianne Hirano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.