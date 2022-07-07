DeCA cuts the ribbon on its Commissary CLICK2GO delivery test during Fort Belvoir ceremony

Photo By Tony Brazier | From left, participants of the ribbon cutting: Marine Sgt. Maj. Michael Saucedo, DeCA...... read more read more Photo By Tony Brazier | From left, participants of the ribbon cutting: Marine Sgt. Maj. Michael Saucedo, DeCA senior enlisted adviser; Willie Watkins, DeCA chief of eBusiness; Dr. Theon Danet, executive director of DeCA’s IT Group; Bill Moore, DeCA Director and CEO; William Roger, Fort Belvoir store director; Gilbert Cisneros, Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness; and Army Command Sgt. Maj. Gregory Kleinholz, Fort Belvoir Garrison command sergeant major. (DeCA photo: Tony Brazier) see less | View Image Page

By Sue Ulibarri, DeCA public affairs specialist





FORT LEE, Va. – Leaders from the Department of Defense, Defense Commissary Agency and Fort Belvoir, Virginia, gathered to acknowledge the start of DeCA’s pilot Commissary CLICK2GO delivery program today at the post commissary.



Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness Gilbert Cisneros; DeCA Director and CEO William “Bill” Moore; Marine Sgt. Maj. Michael Saucedo, DeCA Senior Enlisted Advisor; and Army Command Sgt. Maj. Gregory Kleinholz, Fort Belvoir Garrison command sergeant major joined participants in a ribbon-cutting event that marked a key milestone for the commissary agency — testing a significant eCommerce option requested by its customers.



“If we can’t get the patron to the store, then we’ve got to get the benefit to the patron – that’s what CLICK2GO delivery is really about at these eight locations,” said Moore. “So far, it’s working extremely well at Belvoir, we’re knocking it out of the park here. If this pilot continues its success, we’re going to go globally, as fast as the law and contracting rules allow.”



DeCA’s delivery program allows patrons within a 20-mile radius of the participating commissary to order groceries online via Commissary CLICK2GO, and have them delivered to their front door.



In addition to Fort Belvoir, the delivery service is also being tested at the following commissary locations: Scott Air Force Base, Illinois; Fort Bragg South, North Carolina; MacDill Air Force Base, Florida; and Naval Station Norfolk, Virginia; Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington; Marine Corps Air Station Miramar and Naval Station San Diego, both in California.



The agency’s testing of delivery began June 1 and ends Aug. 30. The test period is one of the tools the agency is using to determine future expansion of Commissary CLICK2GO delivery.



DeCA moved forward to test delivery capabilities after hosting focus groups with new young, single enlisted service members who said they value convenience as much as their savings, and they want low-cost, healthy options. Commissaries also see home delivery as a viable option

for families and disabled veterans who are challenged to visit the store.



“As we spread the word on this much-needed benefit to all our eligible customers, we are using technology to expand access in more convenient ways than ever before – like online shopping and curbside pickup with online payment (available now at all stores) and now our test of delivery services,” Moore said. “We are striving to anticipate our patrons’ needs and do what it takes to be their grocery provider of choice.



“Across our agency, we have a renewed focus on customer service – every decision we make is through the eyes of our patron – striving to meet their needs, be it extended hours, special orders, curbside pickup or commissary delivery.”

-DeCA-





