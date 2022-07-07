Leavenworth Air Force detachment welcomes new commander

The 505th Command and Control Wing, Detachment 1, welcomed U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Frank Klimas as the newest detachment commander during a change of command ceremony at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, June 24.



U.S. Army and USAF officials watched as USAF Col. Frederick Coleman, 505th CCW commander, handed command to Klimas from USAF Col. Michael Goodman. The change of command is a military tradition, representing a formal transfer of a unit’s authority and responsibility from one commander to another.



“The mission of the 505th Command and Control Wing is to enable the joint force to conduct war-winning command and control of air power,” said Coleman. At this detachment, “you’re asked to replicate an entire air component – which normally has hundreds of people. You’re asked to teach and train exercise participants on air component processes. You’re asked to discuss and inform and sometimes develop doctrine. You often take the initiative to test and experiment with new systems and TTPs [tactics, techniques, and procedures], as you did in Albuquerque. It’s a massive portfolio and a massive responsibility, and you do it all with grace and professionalism.”



Coleman thanked Goodman for his exceptional leadership during his four years in command and for delivering some of the largest and most successful Warfighter exercises that the USA has ever executed.

Goodman delivered his farewell to the detachment with a speech before relinquishing his command, thanking his family, the detachment personnel, 505th CCW and USA Mission Command Training Program leadership.



“When I got here in 2018, I couldn’t spell Army, much less tell you anything about large-scale combat operations, or producing a command post exercise involving 4,000 personnel. But after much patience on your part, we’ve helped train 70,000 Soldiers across 50 general officer command staffs and their 2,000 aligned Airmen,” said Goodman. “I hope large-scale combat never occurs, but if it does, I want to be there with you ensuring those on the ground have the best joint air-ground support in the world.”



Goodman continued, “When it comes to joint air-ground integration, there are few folks as expert in the business as the team at the 505th CCW, Detachment 1. It’s a small team, less than 40 all totaled when you include our reservists, but the level of experience and diversity is astounding.”



As the commander, Klimas is the principal airpower advisor to the USA’s Training and Doctrine Command, Combined Arms Center. He leads a team responsible for advising the command on present and future weapon systems, ordnance, tactics, procedures, capabilities, and limitations as they affect force structure, concepts, doctrine, training, modeling, simulation, acquisition, and analysis programs.



Coleman recognized Klimas’ unique background as a special operations forces aircrew, foreign affairs officer, and C2 operator who has worked in Air Force Special Operations Command’s operations centers as an academic and a leader, that will enable him to do great things in the detachment.



Klimas then assumed command of the 505th CCW, Det. 1 during a ceremonial passing of the detachment guidon.



Prior to his current assignment, Klimas was the chief, Joint Integration, USAF Element, USA Command and General Staff College, Fort Leavenworth, Kansas. He was also an assistant professor in the Department of Joint, Interagency, and Multinational Operations. With more than 23 years of USAF experience, Klimas has extensive flight experience with more than 2,100 hours in the C-130E, MC-130P, HC-130P/N, and the U-28A aircraft and is a graduate of the Joint and Combined Warfighting School.



Klimas began by thanking his family and friends and those in the audience and watching via live stream.



“Carrying on Det. 1’s mission providing the airpower expertise and exercise support to the Army Mission Command Training Program will command all the energy and commitment I can muster, and it will take that level of effort to follow in Mike Goodman’s shoes. Last week, I participated in a Warfighter exercise at Fort Campbell with Col. Goodman and witnessed Detachment 1 advising, training, leading, coaching, and problem solving,” said Lt. Col. Frank Klimas, 505th CCW, Det 1 commander.



Klimas addressed Goodman, “You have built a skilled team of adaptable people and unified them with impressive effect. Thank you for your leadership.”



Next, he took a moment to address the men and women newly under his command. “You are the face of the Air Force to the Army. I have seen you give your best to the mission, and I will always give you mine. You are punching above your weight, and I want to keep us all fit to keep on doing that,” said Klimas.



Det. 1’s mission is to provide airpower expertise and exercise support to the MCTP; the detachment provides airpower academics during MCT and doctrinally-correct, theater-specific airpower integration and replication in MCTP exercises. Additionally, Det. 1 provides observer, coach/trainer support and USAF exercise control to prepare warfighters for future operations through USA Mission Rehearsal and Warfighter exercises.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.07.2022 Date Posted: 07.07.2022 16:28 Story ID: 424545 Location: FORT LEAVENWORTH, KS, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Leavenworth Air Force detachment welcomes new commander, by Debora Henley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.